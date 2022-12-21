ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

No. 11 UCLA women roll past Fresno State 82-48

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Charisma Osborne and Gabriela Jaquez combined for 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting and No. 11 UCLA cruised past Fresno State 82-48 on Tuesday night.

Osborne had 16 points and Jaquez 15. Kiki Rice added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Bruins (12-1). UCLA made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter, shot 62% in the second half and finished 35 of 64 (55%) for the game.

Yanina Todorova scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (7-6) and Imani Lacy added 12. Fresno State shot 36%, but was better from distance at 39% (7 of 18), was outrebounded 35-22 and had 23 turnovers.

The Bruins used an 11-1 advantage in offensive rebounds in the first half to help build a 40-25 lead. The rebounds helped UCLA put up 14 more shots, leading to 17-of-35 shooting compared to 10 of 21 for the Bulldogs. However, Fresno State went 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

A 15-3 run over the last 5 1/2 minutes of the first quarter with six different players scoring, set the score at 17-9. Eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, got Fresno State back to within two but Osborne scored five quick points to jumpstart a 13-0 burst through the middle of the second quarter. Jaquez also had five points and Rice had a three-point play. Osborne and Jaquez had back-to-back 3s.

After an even third quarter the Bruins had a red-hot finale, outscoring Fresno State 24-7.

The Associated Press

