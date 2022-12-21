ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 39

Alta-Aurelia 85, River Valley, Correctionville 11

Ames 65, Waterloo, East 59

Ankeny Centennial 65, Ankeny 46

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, South Hardin 57

Atlantic 67, Shenandoah 32

Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 49

Baxter 93, GMG, Garwin 35

Beckman, Dyersville 54, Cascade,Western Dubuque 43

Benton Community 69, Clear Creek-Amana 65

Bettendorf 74, North Scott, Eldridge 50

Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

Bondurant Farrar 67, Carroll 60

Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 54

CAM, Anita 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 43

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 82, Iowa City Liberty High School 67

Central City 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 47

Central Decatur, Leon 55, Chariton 47

Charles City 69, New Hampton 40

Clarksville 63, Janesville 40

Clear Lake 77, Algona 48

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. 52

Danville 69, Eldon Cardinal 30

Davenport, Central 83, Clinton 54

Davenport, West 85, Davenport, North 70

Decorah 62, Waukon 49

Denison-Schleswig 69, Red Oak 57

Denver 59, AGWSR, Ackley 49

Dubuque, Senior 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 37

Dunkerton 98, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 52

East Mills 69, Bedford 29

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Starmont 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 55

Fairfield 62, Keokuk 56

Forest City 60, Belmond-Klemme 24

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31, Eagle Grove 21

Glenwood 56, Lewis Central 54

Grundy Center 60, Dike-New Hartford 44

Harlan 80, Clarinda 54

Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46

Harrisburg, S.D. 83, LeMars 47

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Unity Christian 64

Hillcrest Academy 59, Wapello 46

Hudson 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

Humboldt 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31

IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 62

Iowa City West 83, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43

Iowa Falls-Alden 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 51

Kee, Lansing 47, West Central, Maynard 38

Lamoni 60, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48

Lisbon 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 56

Lynnville-Sully 65, Belle Plaine 21

MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 78, George-Little Rock 54

Madrid 66, Ogden 37

Maquoketa 90, Bellevue 78

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 71, Trinity Christian High School 47

Marshalltown 85, Des Moines, East 60

Mason City 57, Spencer 52

Melcher-Dallas 46, Seymour 44

Montezuma 73, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34

Monticello 60, Camanche 21

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Murray 41

Mount Vernon 63, Independence 51

Muscatine 56, Central Clinton, DeWitt 53, OT

Nevada 87, Greene County 56

Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Hancock, Britt 42

Newton 79, Albia 48

Nodaway Valley 71, Mount Ayr 60

North Butler, Greene 52, BCLUW, Conrad 39

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43

North Polk, Alleman 69, Winterset 67

Northeast, Goose Lake 68, Anamosa 56

Norwalk 63, Des Moines, Lincoln 55

Okoboji, Milford 57, Boyden-Hull 54

Pleasant Valley 68, Assumption, Davenport 56

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Iowa City High 39

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 68, Easton Valley 49

Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 44

Rock Valley 55, Sheldon 45

Roland-Story, Story City 64, PCM, Monroe 39

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49

Sioux City, East 72, Spirit Lake 45

South Hamilton, Jewell 67, West Marshall, State Center 49

South Winneshiek, Calmar 63, Postville 30

Storm Lake 85, PAC-LM 49

Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 47

Tripoli 61, Nashua-Plainfield 57

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 66, Central Elkader 36

Underwood 76, Tri-Center, Neola 52

Valley, West Des Moines 71, Southeast Polk 43

Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13

Washington 57, Fort Madison 37

Waterloo Christian School 95, Riceville 63

Waterloo, West 49, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

Waukee Northwest 73, Urbandale 41

Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Crestwood, Cresco 56

West Branch 65, Tipton 47

West Fork, Sheffield 70, Osage 53

West Lyon, Inwood 52, Sioux Center 38

West Sioux 76, Akron-Westfield 49

Western Christian 73, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56

Woodbine 53, Glidden-Ralston 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

