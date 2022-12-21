Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 39
Alta-Aurelia 85, River Valley, Correctionville 11
Ames 65, Waterloo, East 59
Ankeny Centennial 65, Ankeny 46
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, South Hardin 57
Atlantic 67, Shenandoah 32
Audubon 57, Logan-Magnolia 49
Baxter 93, GMG, Garwin 35
Beckman, Dyersville 54, Cascade,Western Dubuque 43
Benton Community 69, Clear Creek-Amana 65
Bettendorf 74, North Scott, Eldridge 50
Bishop Garrigan 82, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42
Bondurant Farrar 67, Carroll 60
Burlington 56, Mount Pleasant 54
CAM, Anita 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Cedar Rapids Xavier 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 43
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 82, Iowa City Liberty High School 67
Central City 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 47
Central Decatur, Leon 55, Chariton 47
Charles City 69, New Hampton 40
Clarksville 63, Janesville 40
Clear Lake 77, Algona 48
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. 52
Danville 69, Eldon Cardinal 30
Davenport, Central 83, Clinton 54
Davenport, West 85, Davenport, North 70
Decorah 62, Waukon 49
Denison-Schleswig 69, Red Oak 57
Denver 59, AGWSR, Ackley 49
Dubuque, Senior 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 37
Dunkerton 98, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 52
East Mills 69, Bedford 29
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Starmont 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 55
Fairfield 62, Keokuk 56
Forest City 60, Belmond-Klemme 24
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31, Eagle Grove 21
Glenwood 56, Lewis Central 54
Grundy Center 60, Dike-New Hartford 44
Harlan 80, Clarinda 54
Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46
Harrisburg, S.D. 83, LeMars 47
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Unity Christian 64
Hillcrest Academy 59, Wapello 46
Hudson 73, Union Community, LaPorte City 54
Humboldt 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 31
IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 62
Iowa City West 83, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43
Iowa Falls-Alden 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 51
Kee, Lansing 47, West Central, Maynard 38
Lamoni 60, Twin Cedars, Bussey 48
Lisbon 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 56
Lynnville-Sully 65, Belle Plaine 21
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 78, George-Little Rock 54
Madrid 66, Ogden 37
Maquoketa 90, Bellevue 78
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 71, Trinity Christian High School 47
Marshalltown 85, Des Moines, East 60
Mason City 57, Spencer 52
Melcher-Dallas 46, Seymour 44
Montezuma 73, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34
Monticello 60, Camanche 21
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Murray 41
Mount Vernon 63, Independence 51
Muscatine 56, Central Clinton, DeWitt 53, OT
Nevada 87, Greene County 56
Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, West Hancock, Britt 42
Newton 79, Albia 48
Nodaway Valley 71, Mount Ayr 60
North Butler, Greene 52, BCLUW, Conrad 39
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43
North Polk, Alleman 69, Winterset 67
Northeast, Goose Lake 68, Anamosa 56
Norwalk 63, Des Moines, Lincoln 55
Okoboji, Milford 57, Boyden-Hull 54
Pleasant Valley 68, Assumption, Davenport 56
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55, Iowa City High 39
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 68, Easton Valley 49
Regina, Iowa City 45, West Liberty 44
Rock Valley 55, Sheldon 45
Roland-Story, Story City 64, PCM, Monroe 39
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 49
Sioux City, East 72, Spirit Lake 45
South Hamilton, Jewell 67, West Marshall, State Center 49
South Winneshiek, Calmar 63, Postville 30
Storm Lake 85, PAC-LM 49
Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 47
Tripoli 61, Nashua-Plainfield 57
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 66, Central Elkader 36
Underwood 76, Tri-Center, Neola 52
Valley, West Des Moines 71, Southeast Polk 43
Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13
Washington 57, Fort Madison 37
Waterloo Christian School 95, Riceville 63
Waterloo, West 49, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
Waukee Northwest 73, Urbandale 41
Waverly-Shell Rock 90, Crestwood, Cresco 56
West Branch 65, Tipton 47
West Fork, Sheffield 70, Osage 53
West Lyon, Inwood 52, Sioux Center 38
West Sioux 76, Akron-Westfield 49
Western Christian 73, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56
Woodbine 53, Glidden-Ralston 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0