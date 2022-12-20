ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says he'll resign as head of Twitter

By Melissa Gaffney, ABC News
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — After polling Twitter users, Elon Musk on Tuesday night said he will resign as head of the social media platform.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he tweeted.

Musk polled Twitter users Sunday night on whether he should step down as head of the company.

The poll ended Monday morning, with 57.5% of voters saying he should step down and 42.5% saying he shouldn't.

"I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk had pledged Sunday night.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," he also tweeted Sunday, later adding: "Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it."

Musk, who acquired Twitter in October, helms electric carmaker Tesla and spacecraft company SpaceX. He said on Sunday that he has not selected a successor for the top position at the social media platform.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive," Musk said.

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

