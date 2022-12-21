ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street

Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Thruway looked like a ghost town; the only vehicles in sight were snowplows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Thruway is closed west of Rochester, from Henrietta all the way down to the Pennsylvania line. High winds, and blowing snow are causing dangerous white out conditions on the roadway. For most of the day the winter storm has caused the roads to freeze up quickly, under a layer of snow and ice with gusting winds creating blizzard conditions.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County issues travel advisory

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel as a winter storm moved into the area Friday morning. County Executive Adam Bello issued the advisory late Friday morning, warning of icy conditions, high winds with gusts of up to 60 mph, and downed power lines and trees.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY

Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
HENRIETTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm

Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
BUFFALO, NY

