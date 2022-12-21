Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
Rochester man dead after being struck by a car
A man is dead after getting struck by a car Thursday night in Rochester, the Rochester Police Department announced.
13 WHAM
Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
13 WHAM
Man shot on corner of Bay and 7th Street
Rochester, N.Y — A 27-year-old man was shot last night while inside a car at the intersection of Bay Street and 7th Street. The victim then drove to 6th Street where he waited for police while suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was then...
WHEC TV-10
Thruway looked like a ghost town; the only vehicles in sight were snowplows
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Thruway is closed west of Rochester, from Henrietta all the way down to the Pennsylvania line. High winds, and blowing snow are causing dangerous white out conditions on the roadway. For most of the day the winter storm has caused the roads to freeze up quickly, under a layer of snow and ice with gusting winds creating blizzard conditions.
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
City of Rochester works to fix water main break amid serious flooding
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees with the City of Rochester are currently working on a water main break that occurred at around 5 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Ford Street, officials confirmed. According to officers with the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to that area for reports of a water […]
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
United Memorial Medical Center closes care offices due to weather
According to the medical center, the following care offices will be closed.
13 WHAM
Rochester businesses adjust as boil-water advisory complicates operations
Rochester, N.Y. — Some businesses in the city had to close Thursday due to a water main break that led to a boil-water advisory, while others that were able to open found ways to make the best out of bad situation. "It is just unfortunate," said Erica Abbott, manager...
13 WHAM
Monroe County issues travel advisory
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel as a winter storm moved into the area Friday morning. County Executive Adam Bello issued the advisory late Friday morning, warning of icy conditions, high winds with gusts of up to 60 mph, and downed power lines and trees.
13 WHAM
Thruway bans tandem & empty trucks ahead of winter storm in WNY
Tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, will be temporarily banned from using the New York State Thruway in Western New York as the region braces for a winter storm. Due to forecasted high winds, the ban will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m., between Exit 46 (Interstate...
Irondequoit resident falls victim to porch pirate theft
When you order packages to your house for the holidays, you expect them to arrive.
Dangerous winter storm causing power outages
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
Mayor Evans declares state of emergency due to winter storm, water main break
All Rochester City School District schools and buildings have closed due to the water main break and traffic will be closed between West Main St. and Troup St.
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
Sunrise Smart Start: Boil water advisory, Walmart evacuation
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Five people arrested while stealing vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta
The MSCO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.
13 WHAM
RPD, Save Rochester deliver toys, food to families impacted by gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Sharing the true spirit of giving in Rochester. On Wednesday, the Rochester Police Department teamed up with Save Rochester to deliver toys and food to family members of victims of gun violence. Last week, the folks at Save Rochester wrapped the toys rang bells at Lori’s...
