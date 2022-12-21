ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Arrest made after woman killed in Greenwood apartment

With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
GREENWOOD, SC
Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Seneca man charged after stabbing family member in cheek, deputies say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man is awaiting a bond hearing after he was arrested on a change of attempted murder on Wednesday. Deputies said they responded to Watersedge Road for a report of a stabbing. While deputies were investigating, the...
SENECA, SC
Greenville police investigating after 2 victims shot

With temps going below the freezing mark, there are additional preventative steps residents should take. Dispatchers said SWAT officers were on scene serving a warrant on Hunts Bridge Road. Western NC braces for bitter cold temps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Bomb squad...
GREENVILLE, SC
Bomb squad called to ‘suspicious item’ on Woodruff Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart of Woodruff Road for a suspicious item left in front of the store. Deputies said the call came in around 8:30 a.m. for the item at 1451 Woodruff Road. Witnesses tell us they were told...
wspa.com

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away. Spartanburg Police Department will check on home …. Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away. Weather Update – Friday 7 a.m. First Responder Friday: Reidville Fire Department. First Responder Friday: Reidville Fire Department. First Responder Friday:...
SPARTANBURG, SC
District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
GREENVILLE, SC

