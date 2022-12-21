ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

An Ohio home with perfect acoustics, a Ferrari yellow kitchen, and enough space to entertain 40 guests is on the market for $1 million — take a look inside

The exterior of the house.

Pradnya Martz/Keller Williams Citywide

  • A couple spent 18 months designing their dream two-bedroom home in Oberlin, Ohio.
  • The house has a yellow kitchen and a two-floor music and entertainment room.
  • Catharina Caldwell, the owner, says she used to host mini concerts in the house.
Nestled in a forest in Oberlin, Ohio, is a modern, angular home that's hard to miss. Designed for two musicians, the house is on the market for the first time for $1 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McpWW_0jpgfHLz00
The puzzle-like exterior of the home at 170 Pyle South Amherst Road.

Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

The 6,873-square-foot house is owned by Catharina Caldwell and her late husband, James. Catharina, a former Cleveland Orchestra cellist, taught at the Oberlin Conservatory. James was a professor of Oboe at the same school.

The couple spent 18 months designing the home with architect Mark Lesner, Caldwell told Insider via listing agent Pradnya Martz of Keller Williams Citywide.

"Living in this house has been a dream. Jim rarely left it in his short 18 months before he passed away at 67. Even alone, I have used the house in all the ways we had planned," Caldwell said.

Artfully placed windows in the foyer let in sunlight and views of the surrounding trees. Angled support beams emphasize the home's unusual shape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yU9YO_0jpgfHLz00
A large foyer on the first floor is a welcoming entrance to the home.

Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

For Caldwell, the most special thing about living in the house is how connected it is to the outside.

"Whether I am having a party for 20, a couple of friends over, or by myself, I just need to look outside to feel settled and comfortable," Caldwell said.

When designing the house, the couple wanted lots of wall space so they could display art they created and collected over the years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSYKr_0jpgfHLz00
An alternate view of the entrance foyer. The spacious interiors are good for displaying plants or art.

Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

While the Caldwell house is impressive on its own, it also has a famous neighbor.

It's down the street from the Weltzheimer-Johnson house — the first Usonian house Frank Lloyd Wright designed in Ohio.

Houses in Oberlin, Ohio, have a median listing home price of $255,800, per data from real-estate platform Realtor.com .

There are currently 11 single-family homes for sale in the area, with prices ranging from $95,000 to $1 million — making the Caldwell residence the most expensive listing in the neighborhood.

As professional musicians, the couple also wanted a music room with good acoustics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q0EE_0jpgfHLz00
The two-story entertainment space.

Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

"The music room was designed for our six to 10 friends who came at New Year's every year to play a concert," Caldwell said. "We would have a weeklong house party as we rehearsed, and the party and concert would have 40 or so guests."

When she was teaching music, Caldwell also invited her students to play their semester recitals in the house.

"The acoustics are perfect for classical music," she said.

"People were always very curious to see the inside of the unique house and 40 to 60 guests could mingle both upstairs and down without feeling crowded," Caldwell said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waEsd_0jpgfHLz00
The living room is on the second floor, which is accessible via an elevator.

Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

The living area, kitchen, and dining room are on the second floor, which is accessible via an elevator.

"Including the elevator from the beginning was one of the best decisions we made," Caldwell said.

The couple initially wanted the elevator so that they could carry their groceries to the kitchen upstairs, but as they got older and frailer, it became a necessity, she said.

The bright kitchen adds a pop of color to the otherwise neutral palette of the house's decor. The cabinets are made by Ferrari and are a true Ferrari yellow, per the listing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZwlh_0jpgfHLz00
The kitchen has cabinets made by Ferrari, so they are a true Ferrari yellow.

Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

The upper floor has windows that offer 180-degree views of the surrounding nature, Caldwell said: "My appreciation for the change of seasons was forever heightened by watching the leaves change and the shadows change on the warm cream walls."

There are two bedrooms in the house — the master suite and a guest bedroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFn2u_0jpgfHLz00
The master bedroom.

Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

The guest suite was designed with a caretaker in mind.

"I started having a tenant in 2010 when I was very ill. They could use the laundry room as their kitchen. Even after I recovered, I enjoyed having someone in the house," Caldwell said.

There are two full bathrooms in the house. The couple went for a beach-inspired design for the master bathroom, Caldwell said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guqqI_0jpgfHLz00
The master bathroom.

Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

"My husband, Jim, and I had spent nearly 40 years creating beautiful things, either to look at or hear," Caldwell said. "But we put our heart and soul in creating the house at 170 Pyle Road in Oberlin."

Caldwell is selling the house now as she is planning to move to a retirement community.
The exterior of the house.

Pradnya Martz/Keller Williams Citywide

Although it was built for musicians, Caldwell says she can see the place being used as an art, dance, or yoga studio. Since it can hold a lot of guests, it can also be used as an entertainment or wedding venue.

It would also be suitable for an intergenerational family home, she added.

"I can imagine the house being loved by anyone who values beauty, both natural and man-made," Caldwell said.

