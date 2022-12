TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama football announced the addition of 27 student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The 27 high school and junior college signees come from 12 states and two countries – Alabama (8), Georgia (3), Florida (3), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Louisiana (1), Mississippi (1), Missouri (1), Oklahoma (1), Tennessee (2) and Texas (2) along with Finland (1).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO