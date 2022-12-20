Charvarius Ward underlining his importance as 49ers prepare for postseason run

The 49ers possess the best defense in the NFL. At this point in the 2022 season, you would fine few people who would dispute that statement and, encouragingly for San Francisco, DeMeco Ryans’ unit is displaying continued evidence of key growth in the secondary as the Niners look towards the postseason.

San Francisco clinched its place in the postseason last Thursday, securing the NFC West title for the first time since the 2019 campaign with a 21-13 road victory over the Seattle Seahawks that saw the Niners sweep Seattle for the first time since 2011.

That victory came on the back of yet another composed performance from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and more defensive dominance from Ryans’ group, which had no problem shackling Geno Smith and the Seattle offense until late in the fourth quarter, when the Seahawks finally scored their first offensive touchdown against the 49ers of the 2022 season.

San Francisco dictated terms on the defensive side of the ball not just because of its superiority in the trenches, where Nick Bosa produced near constant pressure off the edge, but because of excellent play in the secondary.

Though the Niners have suffered injuries at cornerback, most notably to Emmanuel Moseley, who sustained a season-ending injury in Week 6, they have not seen an evident drop-off in performances at the position.

Indeed, they remain one of the premier zone coverage teams in the NFL and, as the 49ers have shut down opposing offenses in recent weeks, they have seen their cornerbacks excel in playing physical man coverage.

San Francisco’s wins over the Buccaneers and the Seahawks have served as an illustration of why they invested in corner Charvarius Ward in free agency, the former Chief providing hugely impressive physical coverage against the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and DK Metcalf.

Ward has allowed just 6.7 yards per target in 2022, tied for the best mark of his career after allowing the same average in his final season with Kansas City last year, and was outstanding in locking down Metcalf despite the Seattle wideout’s clear size advantage.

That display followed a game against the Bucs in which he, Deommodore Lenoir and Jimmie Ward, shifted from safety to slot corner because of the injuries the 49ers have suffered at the latter position, successfully deployed a physical approach in holding Evans and Godwin in check.

The Niners, specifically in the Tampa Bay game, have straddled the line between legal pass defense and illegal contact penalties, but their ability to succeed playing that brand of coverage bodes well for their upcoming postseason campaign.

It appears near certain the 49ers will need to go through the Philadelphia Eagles to secure a place in Super Bowl LVII, meaning San Francisco will likely face one of the most talented receiver duos in the NFL in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as well as one of the NFL’s better tight ends In Dallas Goedert.

The ability to get hands on Brown, another of the NFL’s more physically imposing wideouts, and Smith and Goedert to disrupt their timing with Jalen Hurts will be critical to any hopes of knocking off the Eagles.

On top of that, having the flexibility to rotate between man and zone allows Ryans to mix up his looks and keep quarterbacks guessing and gives him the freedom to leave outside defenders on an island and commit more resources to defending the threat of the run, which will obviously be prevalent should the 49ers face Philadelphia in the postseason.

NFL defenses cannot live in man coverage, but being able to play it successfully is key for teams hoping to go far in the playoffs.

Charvarius Ward provides the 49ers a starting corner who allows them to do that and one who is completely bought in to the aggressive style of play that defines the 49er defense against both the pass and the run. The 49ers’ big-ticket free agency signing was not one that dominated offseason headlines but, if the Niners’ season does end with confetti falling on them, that astute acquisition will be a significant reason why.