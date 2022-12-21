ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Monroe basketball takes down McQuaid in overtime thriller

By Carl Jones
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Jackets defended home court defeating McQuaid in overtime 69-64.

Trailing 56-55 with 2:15 to play in regulation, JaQuan Shears knocked down a triple to put the Red Jackets up by two. A few possessions later, McQuaid’s Chris Woodard made a tough bucket near the rim to tie the game at 58.

After a Monroe missed shot, Woodward made another contested layup to put the Knights out in front 60-58 with 1:42 to play. The Red Jackets knocked down a pair of free throws later in the frame to send the game into overtime at 60 all.

Monroe held a 67-64 lead with 15 seconds left in overtime and Felton Gray had an emphatic block off the glass to keep McQuaid from scoring to effectively end the game.

Shears led all scorers with 23 points while his teammate Davion Jones had 19 points. Woodard was the high-man for McQuaid with 18 points with Ian Florence pitching in four three-pointers.

Monroe (5-0) will host Northeast on Thursday, December 22nd in their final game before Christmas while McQuaid (0-7) will face Wilson Magnet at home the same evening.

