New York City, NY

CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
New York Post

A battle over charter co-location reveals how deeply progressives are wrong

The war against excellence reared its ugly head again at a city Panel for Educational Policy meeting Wednesday night — this time as a verbal brawl between charter-school supporters, who sought approval for a co-location in a Sheepshead Bay school, and those who opposed it. Success Academy won its permission, but the battle revealed how deep the anti-academic fervor is inside New York City public schools. Students both for and against the co-location spoke, and the supplied talking points were quite obvious as many repeated the same ideas using the same words, but some ventured to share their own opinions. What...
Commercial Observer

Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M

The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
New York Post

Bill Gates lists pregnant daughter Jennifer’s NYC apartment at a loss: inside

Bill Gates is selling his daughter’s New York City apartment — and is willing to take a slight loss in the process, The Post has learned. Gates spent $5 million in cash for the three-bedroom spread, purchasing it through a trust administered through Watermark Estate Management Services LLC, which he uses for his personal and family matters. The condo at 1212 Fifth Ave. is now on the market asking $4.75 million. Gates, 67, purchased the East Side residence for his now-pregnant daughter, Jennifer Gates, so she would have a place to stay following her graduation from Stanford University. But seeing...
