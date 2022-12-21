Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor’s Budget Modification Plan Brings Condemnation from Caribbean Legislators
NEW YORK, New York – Several Caribbean legislators and advocacy groups have denounced New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s budget modification plan that they say will result in major cuts throughout various city agencies. “Slashing funds from city agencies that offer our communities the resources and care that...
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
Thousands of NYC nurses threaten strike amid unsafe staffing and tripledemic
Members of the New York State Nurses Association rally adjacent to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Nov. 17, 2021 Nursing unions confirmed the strike vote on Thursday. The strike could involve some 17,000 nurses. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
A battle over charter co-location reveals how deeply progressives are wrong
The war against excellence reared its ugly head again at a city Panel for Educational Policy meeting Wednesday night — this time as a verbal brawl between charter-school supporters, who sought approval for a co-location in a Sheepshead Bay school, and those who opposed it. Success Academy won its permission, but the battle revealed how deep the anti-academic fervor is inside New York City public schools. Students both for and against the co-location spoke, and the supplied talking points were quite obvious as many repeated the same ideas using the same words, but some ventured to share their own opinions. What...
Commercial Observer
Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M
The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
Local lawmakers set to introduce legislation that could change NYC mass transit
The proposal would roll out free bus fares over four years by borough, with the Bronx up first in year one, followed by Brooklyn in year two.
Backlash erupts in NYC Council after Mayor Adams threatens nonprofit cuts
Mayor Eric Adams at City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022. The mayor has asked the Council to reduce spending on community nonprofits, citing mounting costs from the migrant crisis. [ more › ]
Here are the holiday service schedules for NYC buses, subways and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Millions of New Yorkers are expected to travel throughout the region during the upcoming holidays, with many relying on mass transit to get them where they need to go. On some holidays, like Christmas and New Year’s, agencies run reduced service to match holiday ridership, which...
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
Legendary Rapper in Dispute with NYC Group Over Casino Project
Several proposals for casino development in New York City are currently under consideration. But competition for licensing is fierce and opposition from a community group is complicating efforts in one prospective neighborhood. The current business activity was set in motion a decade ago. A law passed in 2013 permitting four...
Car used by chair of NYC’s transportation committee sped through school zones 17 times this year
New York City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers’ family vehicle has racked up enough speeding tickets that the car's owner is required by city law to take a safety course. [ more › ]
A Few Homeless New Yorkers Are Moving From Subways and Public Areas To Safe Havens
As Adams ends his first year in office with yet another proposal to remove homeless New Yorkers from trains and public areas, his early vows to open new "low-barrier" shelters come into closer perspective.
Bill Gates lists pregnant daughter Jennifer’s NYC apartment at a loss: inside
Bill Gates is selling his daughter’s New York City apartment — and is willing to take a slight loss in the process, The Post has learned. Gates spent $5 million in cash for the three-bedroom spread, purchasing it through a trust administered through Watermark Estate Management Services LLC, which he uses for his personal and family matters. The condo at 1212 Fifth Ave. is now on the market asking $4.75 million. Gates, 67, purchased the East Side residence for his now-pregnant daughter, Jennifer Gates, so she would have a place to stay following her graduation from Stanford University. But seeing...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Comments / 0