Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment
The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
Trump Put on Blast for ‘Lying’ About Tax Audits That Supposedly Prevented Records Release
Critics, congressmen, and members of the House Ways and Means Committee that released a six-year snapshot of Trump’s taxes slammed the former president on Wednesday for “lying” about a faux IRS audit throughout his presidency. The lie began in 2016 during his presidential campaign, when the Republican candidate claimed he couldn’t share his financial details due to an ongoing IRS audit, and grew to claims of multiple audits throughout his presidency as a basis for continued concealment of the documents. In actuality, the agency failed to audit Trump for the first two years of his presidency—despite the fact that annual audits of the president are required by law. Trump’s failure to provide his tax returns broke tradition with every president since Nixon and many vice presidents, who voluntarily offered records of their annual tax returns to the public for transparency. “Tonight we learned the IRS failed to follow the law and did not audit donald trump for years,” said one of the committee members, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), on Twitter. “Oh yeah and trump was lying when he said he was under audit.”
Top Republicans refusing to come to Trump's defense after criminal referrals
Several top Senate Republicans are refusing to come to former President Donald Trump's defense in the wake of the Jan. 6 committee making a number of criminal referrals to the Justice Department.
The Jan. 6 Committee Thinks Some Trump Allies Lied to Them—and Mark Meadows Provided the Roadmap
The committee suspects Trump aides falsely claimed under oath to not recall facts, and that Mark Meadows' book influenced their answers.
Ex-Federal Prosecutor Predicts 'We're Finally At Tick Tock' For Trump In 2023
"Lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Trump Special Prosecutor Has a History of Indicting Presidents
Witnesses had lost hope and disappeared. Criminal suspect No. 1 had become president. And the long-awaited indictment now seemed unreachable. Then, American prosecutor Jack Smith came along and took charge, sending his investigators on an aggressive mission to win back reluctant witnesses—by targeting the tight-lipped politicians and militant nationalists who had kept them silent.
Jim Jordan Involvement on Jan. 6 Revealed by Committee Report
The House committee's report describes the Republican congressman as "a significant player" in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy
Photo byOffice of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain. House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.
Newly Revealed Texts Show Mark Meadows Is a Liar
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Meadows is a liar—at least by omission. And newly revealed text messages prove it. In 2021, the former White House chief of staff for Donald Trump released a book, The Chief’s...
Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Donald Trump Jr and MTG under fire for ‘dumbest remarks ever’ about Zelensky’s US visit
Donald Trump Jr and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene have come under fire for making the “dumbest remarks ever” about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to the US.The Ukrainian leader is in Washington DC, to meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.The monumental meeting, which remained a closely guarded secret until Tuesday night, marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country 300 days ago.While Mr Biden tweeted that he was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Zelensky to the US and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America is “in awe...
Raphael Warnock Replied to Brad Raffenspergers's Opinion Piece, Labeling Him an "Election Denier"
Sen. Raphael Warnock retorted on Monday to the Georgia secretary of state's opinion piece in which she referred to him as an "election denier" for his comments on voter intimidation.
IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported
People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
The Jewish Press
Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
MSNBC
Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee
The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
22 WSBT
Fact Check Team: IRS now says taxpayers must report online earnings above $600
WASHINGTON (TND) — The IRS is now requiring taxpayers to report virtual earnings from popular payment service apps like Venmo and Paypal. Prior to 2022, individuals did not have to report earnings on payment service apps unless they had more than 200 transactions in a year and made more than $20,000. However, in the American Rescue Plan, Congress slashed that cap to $600 in a single transaction.
