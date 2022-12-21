Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Islander girls wrestling team makes a splash in early program success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to back Flatwater Fracas Champs for the Grand Island girls wrestling team, a group of girls certainly proud to be out on the mats just like the boys. “I just love how it brings me a second home”, said junior GISH wrestler Jordan Williams....
KSNB Local4
Huskers land Arizona State transfer Ben Scott
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a wild season of college football players transferring, the Huskers have another player committing for the 2023 season. Offensive Lineman Ben Scott announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to Nebraska, transferring from Arizona State. In three seasons at Arizona State, Scott played in...
1011now.com
Huskers top Kansas in triple overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team outlasted 20th-ranked Kansas, 85-79 in triple overtime on Wednesday. After missing potential game-winning shots at the end of regulation in the first two OTs, Isabelle Bourne broke a 79-79 tie with :34 seconds left with a 3-pointer in front of Nebraska’s bench. Sam Haiby and Maggie Mendelson added free throws late to seal the win for the Huskers.
Huskers land transfer commit from three-year O-line starter Ben Scott
The Huskers continue to add some key pieces from the portal. Ben Scott is certainly a big one – 310 pounds to be exact. But it's his resume that is of larger matter than what the scale shows. The offensive lineman who comes by way of Arizona State announced...
MaxPreps
Where did Nebraska's Top 10 football prospects sign?
The activity and suspense from early signing day has wrapped up and Nebraska can lay claim to 13 recruits who signed an FBS National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level. Four other Cornhusker State athletes signed the paperwork to walk-on at the University of Nebraska. In all, 12 of Nebraska's finest prep football players have officially joined Husker Nation as players.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
offtackleempire.com
Nebraska Cornhuskers Basketball Mid-Season Check-in
Hard to believe we are over halfway done with the Big Ten teams. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are up next and they’ve looked much better than expected this year even if the wins haven’t been flowing in. Resume. 7-6 (0-2 in B1G play) - Torvik rankings as of Wednesday...
KSNB Local4
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule had less than a month to complete his first signing class at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers new head coach and his staff crisscrossed the country to find players for the 2023 roster. Rhule also made a strong emphasis in Nebraska, where he was able to reaffirm commitments from players like Gunnar Gottula, Maverick Noonan, and Brock Knutson.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - December 22
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 61 yards. The star: Ricky Simmons. The date: Sept. 18, 1982. The outcome: Huskers 68,...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska football signing day roundup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Recruits across the country spent Wednesday officially announcing where they’ll be playing college football. Thirty-one players signed to Nebraska on National Signing Day, including four-stars Malachi Coleman, Riley Van Poppel and Princewill Umanmielen. Eight of the signees are in-state recruits, the most for Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Check out which Lincoln restaurants are open over Christmas weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Don’t like your in-laws’ cooking? Metro Dining Delivery has you covered. Metro Dining Delivery has compiled a list of all Lincoln restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The business is a delivery service that serves Lincoln and is affiliated...
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Speedway announces new Director of Competition and Promoter
BEATRICE - The Gage County Ag society has named a new eye in the sky at the Beatrice Speedway. Tommy Denton, who has a long line of racing history in his lifetime, will take over the role of Director of Competition and Promoter starting January 1st of the new year.
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
KSNB Local4
Flight delays affect Central Nebraska travelers
GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm has cleared, but it’s left Grand Island with multiple flights being affected. With forecasted conditions of a few inches of snow, high winds, and white-out conditions, the storm has caused numerous delays and cancellations. The Allegiant Airlines flight out west to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
KSNB Local4
Extreme cold through Friday..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The snow has moved on, but extreme cold and windy conditions will carry over into Friday. Winds will continue to be gusty tonight, with some gusts into the 40 mph range. A WIND CHILL WARNING will continue into Friday for dangerous wind chills, ranging from 35 to 40 below tonight through Friday morning. With those temperatures, frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
