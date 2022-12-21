Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Islander girls wrestling team makes a splash in early program success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to back Flatwater Fracas Champs for the Grand Island girls wrestling team, a group of girls certainly proud to be out on the mats just like the boys. “I just love how it brings me a second home”, said junior GISH wrestler Jordan Williams....
KSNB Local4
Former UNK baseball player Shane Stock to be next S&C Coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney Athletics announced today that Shane Stock will be the Lopers new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.The Omaha native begins his new duties on January 3rd and replaces Steve “Sarge” Schulz who is retiring after a distinguished and decorated coaching career. Stock...
KSNB Local4
Huskers land Arizona State transfer Ben Scott
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a wild season of college football players transferring, the Huskers have another player committing for the 2023 season. Offensive Lineman Ben Scott announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to Nebraska, transferring from Arizona State. In three seasons at Arizona State, Scott played in...
1011now.com
Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday
The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter. Signing Day: Huskers add 27 players, including Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman. Updated: 15 hours ago. Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska has 27 scholarship players,...
MaxPreps
Where did Nebraska's Top 10 football prospects sign?
The activity and suspense from early signing day has wrapped up and Nebraska can lay claim to 13 recruits who signed an FBS National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level. Four other Cornhusker State athletes signed the paperwork to walk-on at the University of Nebraska. In all, 12 of Nebraska's finest prep football players have officially joined Husker Nation as players.
KSNB Local4
Malachi Coleman signs with Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman is heading to Nebraska, after all. The Lincoln East standout committed to the Huskers in October, but re-opened his recruitment six weeks later. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Coleman signed with the hometown Huskers. He had recently visited Colorado.
Huskers land transfer commit from three-year O-line starter Ben Scott
The Huskers continue to add some key pieces from the portal. Ben Scott is certainly a big one – 310 pounds to be exact. But it's his resume that is of larger matter than what the scale shows. The offensive lineman who comes by way of Arizona State announced...
Kearney Hub
Frigid temperatures, icy conditions grip Kearney
Stay safe in Kearney, Nebraska as dangerously cold wind chills are forecasted for the next few days. Wind chills are expected to reach as low as 30 to 40 degrees below zero through Friday morning, and 15 to 30 degrees below zero from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
1011now.com
Huskers top Kansas in triple overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team outlasted 20th-ranked Kansas, 85-79 in triple overtime on Wednesday. After missing potential game-winning shots at the end of regulation in the first two OTs, Isabelle Bourne broke a 79-79 tie with :34 seconds left with a 3-pointer in front of Nebraska’s bench. Sam Haiby and Maggie Mendelson added free throws late to seal the win for the Huskers.
KSNB Local4
Huskers add transfer Merritt Beason
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
klkntv.com
Check out which Lincoln restaurants are open over Christmas weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Don’t like your in-laws’ cooking? Metro Dining Delivery has you covered. Metro Dining Delivery has compiled a list of all Lincoln restaurants that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The business is a delivery service that serves Lincoln and is affiliated...
KSNB Local4
Flight delays affect Central Nebraska travelers
GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm has cleared, but it’s left Grand Island with multiple flights being affected. With forecasted conditions of a few inches of snow, high winds, and white-out conditions, the storm has caused numerous delays and cancellations. The Allegiant Airlines flight out west to...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Speedway announces new Director of Competition and Promoter
BEATRICE - The Gage County Ag society has named a new eye in the sky at the Beatrice Speedway. Tommy Denton, who has a long line of racing history in his lifetime, will take over the role of Director of Competition and Promoter starting January 1st of the new year.
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
klkntv.com
Lincoln bus riders saw delays in cold weather Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said StarTran buses experienced some delays on Thursday. As of 4:30 p.m., buses were back on schedule, according to an LTU spokeswoman. But earlier in the day, officials said snow had impacted roads across the city, which caused delays.
KSNB Local4
UNK’s Loper Spirit Shop launches online
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney made it easier for people to purchase apparel and other Loper-branded merchandise. UNK’s Loper Spirit Shop now has an online store, which launched on Tuesday. LoperSpiritShop.com features the same selection found at the on-campus location, with the added convenience...
Comments / 0