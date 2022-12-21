Read full article on original website
wach.com
Arctic blast brings down several trees and outages across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC — The arctic blast brought more than freezing temperatures to the Midlands, downed trees and power lines are also effecting people as we head into the holiday weekend. People on Old Well Road in Irmo waking up to a surprise, after a tree was uprooted by the...
wach.com
Weather Warn Day: Arctic blast drops "feels like" temps to single digits into the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The skyWACH Weather Team has issued Weather Warn Days on Friday and Saturday in anticipation of a major chill. A powerful cold front will move through the area in the early morning hours of Friday. We could see some very isolated showers move along with...
wach.com
Showers stay steady through Thursday morning, anticipating impacts from arctic blast
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Wet weather from Wednesday will stick around overnight. Rain chances pick up a little more once we get past midnight. Heavier pockets of showers will come in bursts in the early morning hours of Thursday and then once again around the morning commute. Once all of...
wach.com
Nearly 1,500 Fairfield Electric customers were affected by power outages
Fairfield County, S.C. (WACH) — Power problems are an issue all across the Midlands and the state. Crews were up before the sun this morning. In anticipation of the arctic blast, the Fairfield Electric Company experienced a large number of outages. But they were ready and hit the streets early.
wach.com
Safe ways to keep warm during frigid winter weather weekend
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has released a list of safety tips to prepare for frigid weather happening this weekend. Only use space heaters on hard surfaces (hardwood, tile, etc.) and place them at least 3 feet away from anything flammable (like carpet) or from furnaces, wood stoves, or other space heaters.
wach.com
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
wach.com
Prisma Health gives tips on how to stay warm in these freezing temperatures
Prisma Health held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon, providing tips and guidelines on how to stay warm in these unusual temperatures in the Midlands. A few things to note: The three most at risk individuals are the elderly, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. "Our first recommendation for...
wach.com
SCDOT adjusts construction schedule for holiday season
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The holiday season is upon us and SCDOT is adjusting their construction schedule. From December 23 - January 3, they’re restricting most construction-related lane closures in accordance with the Federal Highway Administration regulations. This doesn’t include required emergency construction, so you’ll still see some...
wach.com
Lanes temporarily closed on I-20 due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Flooding on I-20 caused all lanes to be blocked, according to the SC Department of Transportation. Officials say 1 mile West of exit 68, all lanes were blocked at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
wach.com
The City announces the Capital City Fireworks show for New Years Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia will be holding the annual “Capital City Fireworks” display to ring in 2023 on Saturday, Dec. 31. The best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais St. and Main St.
wach.com
Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Woodrow Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Woodrow Street Thursday. Units responded just before noontime to find fire coming from one end of the home and smoke pushing from the eaves. Fire crews were able to get the...
wach.com
Saxophonist Darius Starks sets the right tone for Christmas
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!. Irmo saxophonist Darius Starks stopped by the WACH Fox studios to bring you the jazzy sounds of Christmas.
wach.com
Columbia Urban League delivers 150 prepared meals to elderly people in public housing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Urban League’s Annual Beatrice McKnight Christmas Giving Project just keeps on giving. On Wednesday cars were packed with 300 food baskets and just hours ago the organization delivered more than 100 meals to elderly people in public housing. The Columbia Urban League...
wach.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
wach.com
Fosters needed during holiday season at Kershaw County Humane Society
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — With a major cold front coming this way, shelters are asking for your help to make sure all their animals stay warm. Right now many shelters across the Midlands are overwhelmed and kennels are full. In Kershaw County, the Humane Society has more than 100 animals, so they’re asking for fosters to step up and make sure dogs and cats have a warm, happy place to spend the holidays.
wach.com
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina
(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
wach.com
Amazon Warehouse shooting suspect arrested, employees and company speak out
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting at the Amazon facility in West Columbia. Authorities say it happened in the parking lot. Employees sharing with WACH FOX News, the terrifying moments when the facility went on lockdown...
wach.com
"Lock your dog up at night", says owners dealing with stray dogs killing their pet goats
Losing their goats in attacks from dogs on the loose. That’s what some people in Lugoff are talking about as they say they continue to deal with the issue, and some cases are taking deadly action. “Oh yeah, this has been going on for a while, since I’ve been...
wach.com
One injured after a car hits a pedestrian in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are say a car crash involving a pedestrian resulted in temporary lane closures on Main Street and Church Street Wednesday night. Officials say the incident happened when the driver failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. The pedestrian was injured...
wach.com
Burglary suspects barricaded inside abandoned Lexington County house escape, police say
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WACH) — The South Congaree Police Department says two burglary suspects were able to evade police after officials say they barricaded themselves inside of an abandoned home on Thursday. "Bad guys got away today," according to South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert. Lexington County Sheriff's Department...
