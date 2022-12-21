KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — With a major cold front coming this way, shelters are asking for your help to make sure all their animals stay warm. Right now many shelters across the Midlands are overwhelmed and kennels are full. In Kershaw County, the Humane Society has more than 100 animals, so they’re asking for fosters to step up and make sure dogs and cats have a warm, happy place to spend the holidays.

