Columbia, SC

Arctic blast brings down several trees and outages across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC — The arctic blast brought more than freezing temperatures to the Midlands, downed trees and power lines are also effecting people as we head into the holiday weekend. People on Old Well Road in Irmo waking up to a surprise, after a tree was uprooted by the...
IRMO, SC
Nearly 1,500 Fairfield Electric customers were affected by power outages

Fairfield County, S.C. (WACH) — Power problems are an issue all across the Midlands and the state. Crews were up before the sun this morning. In anticipation of the arctic blast, the Fairfield Electric Company experienced a large number of outages. But they were ready and hit the streets early.
Safe ways to keep warm during frigid winter weather weekend

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has released a list of safety tips to prepare for frigid weather happening this weekend. Only use space heaters on hard surfaces (hardwood, tile, etc.) and place them at least 3 feet away from anything flammable (like carpet) or from furnaces, wood stoves, or other space heaters.
COLUMBIA, SC
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
IRMO, SC
Prisma Health gives tips on how to stay warm in these freezing temperatures

Prisma Health held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon, providing tips and guidelines on how to stay warm in these unusual temperatures in the Midlands. A few things to note: The three most at risk individuals are the elderly, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. "Our first recommendation for...
COLUMBIA, SC
SCDOT adjusts construction schedule for holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The holiday season is upon us and SCDOT is adjusting their construction schedule. From December 23 - January 3, they’re restricting most construction-related lane closures in accordance with the Federal Highway Administration regulations. This doesn’t include required emergency construction, so you’ll still see some...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lanes temporarily closed on I-20 due to flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Flooding on I-20 caused all lanes to be blocked, according to the SC Department of Transportation. Officials say 1 mile West of exit 68, all lanes were blocked at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
The City announces the Capital City Fireworks show for New Years Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia will be holding the annual “Capital City Fireworks” display to ring in 2023 on Saturday, Dec. 31. The best viewing area of the fireworks display will be on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais St. and Main St.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Woodrow Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Woodrow Street Thursday. Units responded just before noontime to find fire coming from one end of the home and smoke pushing from the eaves. Fire crews were able to get the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Fosters needed during holiday season at Kershaw County Humane Society

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — With a major cold front coming this way, shelters are asking for your help to make sure all their animals stay warm. Right now many shelters across the Midlands are overwhelmed and kennels are full. In Kershaw County, the Humane Society has more than 100 animals, so they’re asking for fosters to step up and make sure dogs and cats have a warm, happy place to spend the holidays.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
One injured after a car hits a pedestrian in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are say a car crash involving a pedestrian resulted in temporary lane closures on Main Street and Church Street Wednesday night. Officials say the incident happened when the driver failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. The pedestrian was injured...
LEXINGTON, SC

