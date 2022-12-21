Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports
12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
KUTV
Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
KUTV
Nationwide winter storm leaves travelers stranded, including those at SLC International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A frigid, snowy, and massive winter storm has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the United States. The travel interruption comes at one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. Though the Wasatch Front was spared the worst...
KUTV
Family desperate for return of remains of Utah veteran killed after assault in Philippines
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Family members and friends of a Utah veteran who was murdered during an attack in the Philippines are desperately awaiting for the return of his remains. Ronnie Hovis joined the Army when he was just 19 years old. His family and friends said he served...
KUTV
Hundreds of delays, dozens of canceled flights at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Holiday travelers across the country have faced rough skies as thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, including at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 230 delayed flights and more than 50 canceled flights in...
KUTV
1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
KUTV
Vigil remembers 159 homeless people who died in Utah during 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 159 homeless people have died in the past year--and at least five of them froze to death. A previously scheduled vigil to remember homeless people who perished took on new urgency Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. "There's no reason for people to be freezing...
KUTV
Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square
KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
KUTV
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
KUTV
Puppy survives sub zero temps after getting lost in snow along I-80 for entire day
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — A little dog named Squid has pulled the heart strings of people on social media after a video was posted showing the pup's rescue after he spent a night lost in deep snow and sub-zero temperatures. The video shows Evanston, Wyo. resident Yasmin Condos trekking...
KUTV
South Jordan neighborhood gives to children in need
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Instead of bringing each other gifts or plates of cookies, one South Jordan neighborhood spends that money on children in need for the holidays. "For 17 years, we've just decided that in the neighborhood to use the money that we would normally spend on each other giving neighbor gifts and kind of pull together as a community and give it to something better," said Kristen Maylett.
KUTV
Logan Canyon closed from Beaver Mountain to Garden City due to whiteout conditions
BEAVER MOUNTAIN, Utah — US Highway 89 has been closed in Logan Canyon due to whiteout conditions from Beaver Mountain to Garden City. Cache County officials first closed the road around 9 a.m. Wednesday as arctic air blew into the state. Winds of between 35 to 45 miles per...
KUTV
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
KUTV
Investigators seeking potential victims in Weber County fraud scheme
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is looking for potential victims of a man who is accused of taking people's money but doesn't do the work he promised. Officials said Tony Aguilar, 55, was arrested in late November and is accused of defrauding several people. They...
KUTV
Driver of cement truck arrested for T-bone crash that killed Salt Lake County deputy
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a cement truck who police said deliberately ran two red lights, causing him to fatally strike a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office earlier this year was arrested on Wednesday. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan was booked into...
KUTV
Two arrested in Salt Lake City on weapons possession, drug-related charges
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were arrested in Salt Lake City on charges on possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia. 24-year-old Chase Nelson and 22-year-old Marqus Cyrus were both booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Wednesday. This...
KUTV
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
KUTV
Utah County Sheriff's Office searching for man who cut off his ankle monitor
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they said cut off his ankle monitor. Joshua Leo Marlow was previously booked into jail on drug-related charges when a judge released him with the GPS ankle monitor. The sheriff's office said the intention...
KUTV
Weber Fire personnel save home from nearby vehicle fire
EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews successfully extinguished a vehicle fire that was threatening a home in Weber County Thursday afternoon. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that crews were dispatched to Eden on reports of a Chevy pickup that had caught fire and was threatening a nearby structure.
Comments / 0