ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Jared Lloyd Wraps Up BYU's Final Season Of Independence On Talkin' Sports

12/23/2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a win against Southern Methodist at the New Mexico Bowl. The win gave BYU an 8-5 season, its eighth season in 12 years as an Independent with at least 8 wins. It also cleared the way for BYU to play its next season in the Big 12. A move that's been anticipated since the beginning of the season, but well before that if you're a fan of the Cougar program.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
FORT WORTH, TX
KUTV

1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
PAYSON, UT
KUTV

Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square

KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

South Jordan neighborhood gives to children in need

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Instead of bringing each other gifts or plates of cookies, one South Jordan neighborhood spends that money on children in need for the holidays. "For 17 years, we've just decided that in the neighborhood to use the money that we would normally spend on each other giving neighbor gifts and kind of pull together as a community and give it to something better," said Kristen Maylett.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Weber Fire personnel save home from nearby vehicle fire

EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews successfully extinguished a vehicle fire that was threatening a home in Weber County Thursday afternoon. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that crews were dispatched to Eden on reports of a Chevy pickup that had caught fire and was threatening a nearby structure.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy