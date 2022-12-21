A two-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 101 tonight closes both SB lanes temporarily

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a crash on Highway 101 this evening.

Santa Barbara County Fire Officials say two vehicles were involved in the accident around 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 and south of Alisos Canyon Road in Santa Maria.

As a result, both southbound lanes were blocked temporarily for about half an hour according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials have not provided any other information at this time.