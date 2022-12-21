What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Cedric Henderson Jr. had to say after Arizona’s win over Montana State

Read full article on original website
What Tommy Lloyd, Courtney Ramey and Adama Bal said after Arizona’s win over Morgan State
Arizona’s record is 12-1 after a 25-point win over Morgan State, wrapping up nonconference play. The Wildcats head into the holiday break that’s also the unofficial midpoint of the college basketball season, and coach Tommy Lloyd gives his team a good grade so far. “I’m proud of the...
What we learned from Arizona women’s basketball’s nonconference play
Arizona women’s basketball wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a win at UT Arlington. The Wildcats ended the pre-Pac-12 season with a 10-1 record. What did we learn from their play?. The Wildcats have a balanced offense. Offense has been a struggle in past years, but Arizona finally has...
College Basketball Odds: Morgan State vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Morgan State take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Morgan State Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Utah Utes a few weeks ago, but they bounced back to beat Indiana and then Tennessee. All is well in Tucson, where head coach Tommy Lloyd continues to show how good he is as a creator of rosters and a developer of talent. Arizona can get up and down the floor but can also pound teams inside with low-post entries and lots of paint touches for its big men. The Cats can win from the perimeter, but they can also control games near the basket. What Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis, and Bennedict Mathurin did last season, Tubelis, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, and others are doing this season.
Wyoming eyes fourth straight bowl win vs. Ohio in Arizona Bowl
Ohio wants to cap its successful turnaround season with a victory in the Arizona Bowl while Wyoming seeks to end its tumultuous year with its fourth straight bowl win in Friday's game in Tucson, Ariz. Ohio went from 3-9 last season to 9-4 this year, earning Tim Albin MAC Coach...
Arizona men’s basketball wraps up nonconference play with easy win over Morgan State
Arizona has the exact same record at this point in the season as it did a year ago when it went on to dominate the Pac-12, win the conference tournament, get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney and reach the Sweet 16. But unlike last year, the Wildcats won’t be heading into the holiday break on a loss.
Arizona men's basketball vs Morgan State game thread
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Morgan State Bears, the final nonconference game before Pac-12 play resumes next week. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!. Arizona-Morgan State game...
Coach Mike Leach: Off to pirate heaven
We mourn the passing of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who passed away much too young (at the age of 61) on Dec. 13. He was a truly unique character, a lawyer who never played college football and yet was one of the greatest and most innovative coaches of our time.
Arizona football signee analysis: 4-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the rest of the week. Let’s take a closer look at 4-star offensive lineman signee Raymond Pulido. No two-ways around it....it’s been awhile since Arizona...
What Jedd Fisch said about Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class
Arizona football signed 22 players to letter of intents on Wednesday, early signing day. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that he expects the class to expand by February signing day. As of now, Arizona’s 2023 class ranks No. 43 nationally and No. 7 in the Pac-12 according to 247 Sports.
Former Arizona coach Andy Lopez to be inducted into National College Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Arizona Wildcats Andy Lopez will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in February, a deserving honor for one of the sport’s all-time winningest coach. Lopez coached Arizona from 2002-15 and led the Wildcats to the 2012 national championship. At Arizona, Lopez amassed a 490-324-1...
Bobcat Football Lands First Group of 2023 Recruits
BOZEMAN, Montana - Versatility. That is the attribute most commonly assigned by Montana State head coach Brent Vigen to the December signees in the Bobcats' 2022-23 recruiting class. "We really like this group looking at its versatility," he said. "We were able to hit on all the position groups and add a lot of athleticism, a lot of guys who played multiple sports, a lot of guys who played multiple positions in high school, a lot of guys who were the best players on their team."
Early Signing Profile: 3-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds. High School: President Theodore Roosevelt High School.
Early Signing Profile: 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees. Read on below for the profile of 3-star defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio. Basic Information. Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 230 pounds. High School: Long Beach Poly High...
Miramonte Homes to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona, Montana
Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. “As home buyers continue to face challenges, including supply and affordability, the market for...
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
Tucson International Airport seeing flight delays due to weather
Tucson International Airport saw at least 2 departures delayed on Thursday while at least 10 arrivals got delayed. At least two flights coming into the airport were cancelled.
Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community
Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
