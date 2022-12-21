Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
As Oklahoma Preps for Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando Will be Flush With Future Sooners
Four incoming freshmen will actually practice with the OU football team, while a handful of players who just signed live in Florida and eight others are in town for their own game.
Oklahoma's Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables' Defense
Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti all have varying skillsets that will help fill out the linebacker room as the trio develops at Oklahoma.
saturdaydownsouth.com
David Stone, 5-star 2024 DL, lists 5 SEC teams among top 10
David Stone has narrowed his consideration on a destination to play college football. It’s not a guarantee that the 5-star recruit is going to choose an SEC school when it comes time for the prized 2024 defensive lineman to make his decision. But the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, product has...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: For Sooners, roster churn is 'always tough,' but 'we respect it,' while focus remains on Florida State
With double-digit players transferring away and four starters sitting out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, Oklahoma will operate with a significantly reduced roster when it faces Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando. Players who stayed for the bowl held varying feelings as they...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Every committed prospect has signed for the ’23 class
Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
In Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma Landed a 'Foundational' Quarterback
The Sooners' newest QB is the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class and can "really spin the football," has "first class" leadership, elite toughness and "can own a room."
Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded
Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver
The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.
Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Edge Adepoju Adebawore
Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track for Oklahoma! Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast!
Here’s my latest snowfall forecast. The time line is late Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning and ending Thursday Afternoon to the northeast. There’s still some wiggle room for this to change slightly one way or the other. For OKC cold and wind big story but some light snow / flurries is likely Thursday Morning.
okcfox.com
How to protect your home from below freezing temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.
ouhsc.edu
Graduate Student Rob Fogle Successfully Defends Thesis
Rob Fogle, graduate student, successfully defended his Ph.D. on Dec. 15. His thesis was on "Design and development of atypical steroidal scaffolds targeting oxysterol binding protein."
okcfox.com
Bundle up! Extreme cold remains through Friday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A powerful cold front barreled through the state this morning. While the conditions have improved, we still expect dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to continue through Friday morning. With wind chills still expected to be close to -20 even with less wind, the National...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening People Experiencing Homelessness With Homemade Bombs
A metro man accused of targeting people experiencing homelessness was arrested after he was allegedly found to be making bombs inside his place of employment. “I’m glad he's off the street, he had some kind of vendetta against homeless people,” a man who claimed he recently had a terrifying run in with the accused said.
