ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

David Stone, 5-star 2024 DL, lists 5 SEC teams among top 10

David Stone has narrowed his consideration on a destination to play college football. It’s not a guarantee that the 5-star recruit is going to choose an SEC school when it comes time for the prized 2024 defensive lineman to make his decision. But the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, product has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Every committed prospect has signed for the ’23 class

Oklahoma football had a ho-hum day from their already public commitments; every Oklahoma pledge signed today. Welcome news for Oklahoma in the face of chaos everywhere across the country. We saw flips all over the country, and of course, this bled into affecting Oklahoma with Peyton Bowen’s commitment (for now at least) heading to the Ducks. Akana chose Texas over the Sooners, though he was an uncommitted prospect. Still, the Sooners came in with 24 committed prospects, and all of them signed on the dotted line and are now Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded

Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

How to protect your home from below freezing temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Bundle up! Extreme cold remains through Friday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A powerful cold front barreled through the state this morning. While the conditions have improved, we still expect dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to continue through Friday morning. With wind chills still expected to be close to -20 even with less wind, the National...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy