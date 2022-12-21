Benton County Wash. — Shelters in our area and even across the state are seeing an increase in intakes, and they are asking the community for help. With extreme cold temperatures, shelter leaders say they have had too many calls for stray animals this time of the year, and with shelters at capacity, they say it is up to the observer to make a decision on what to do.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO