ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

City road crews respond to winter storm in Tri-Cities

Snow plows are out in the City of Kennewick and crews will work throughout the night when necessary. According to Evelyn Lusignan, Public Relations and Customer Service Manager for Kennewick, crews plow and de-ice the main roads and hilly areas first and the temperature determines what goes on the roads.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

United Way and parnters host car giveaway in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway. Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Local shelters are near or at capacity for the holidays, say adoptions and fosters needed

Benton County Wash. — Shelters in our area and even across the state are seeing an increase in intakes, and they are asking the community for help. With extreme cold temperatures, shelter leaders say they have had too many calls for stray animals this time of the year, and with shelters at capacity, they say it is up to the observer to make a decision on what to do.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Popular fusion restaurant closing in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A popular fusion restaurant in Kennewick that stemmed from a food truck will be closing its doors for good on Friday. Fresh Out the Box boasts a menu that is Asian Fusion Street Food. It serves Asian-inspired classic Mexican and American dishes, including tacos, burritos and specialty tots. Owners posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather delays and closures for December 23

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fire and emergency services: Ice and snow create hazards on an already dangerous job

RICHLAND, Wash. — With freezing weather, and temperatures dropping into single digits, it can change how firefighters respond to fires. This means needing more crews to interchange at a fire, extra gear to warm up in and slowing down on the ice and snow-covered roads. This weather is one more hazard on an already dangerous job. Firefighters do their best...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early morning power outage affects 3,000 residents in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A power outage in east Kennewick left about 3,000 customers without power early in the morning of December 22. Benton Public Utility District (PUD) crews responded to the outage at the substation in east Kennewick, but were unable to pinpoint the cause. All power was restored by 5...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy