Read full article on original website
Related
Pasco radio DJ comes down early from rooftop fundraising due to conditions
PASCO, Wash. — A local radio DJ was braving the weather to raise donations for local people in need. He spent more than three days on the roof of the SuperMex El Pueblo Market. The Pasco Fire Department recommended he come down earlier than he planned. Gaudencio Felipe is a radio DJ for 96.1 La Ley. He planned on staying...
nbcrightnow.com
City road crews respond to winter storm in Tri-Cities
Snow plows are out in the City of Kennewick and crews will work throughout the night when necessary. According to Evelyn Lusignan, Public Relations and Customer Service Manager for Kennewick, crews plow and de-ice the main roads and hilly areas first and the temperature determines what goes on the roads.
Snow hits Tri-Cities, snarling holiday travel on roads and in the air. It’s not done
The Tri-Cities saw about an inch of new snow overnight with more coming.
‘It was a nightmare trying to operate in that cold.’ 2 Tri-Cities homes burn overnight
Firefighters saved Christmas presents from a Tri-Cities home Wednesday night.
nbcrightnow.com
United Way and parnters host car giveaway in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway. Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
KEPR
Local shelters are near or at capacity for the holidays, say adoptions and fosters needed
Benton County Wash. — Shelters in our area and even across the state are seeing an increase in intakes, and they are asking the community for help. With extreme cold temperatures, shelter leaders say they have had too many calls for stray animals this time of the year, and with shelters at capacity, they say it is up to the observer to make a decision on what to do.
Popular fusion restaurant closing in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A popular fusion restaurant in Kennewick that stemmed from a food truck will be closing its doors for good on Friday. Fresh Out the Box boasts a menu that is Asian Fusion Street Food. It serves Asian-inspired classic Mexican and American dishes, including tacos, burritos and specialty tots. Owners posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page...
nbcrightnow.com
Weather delays and closures for December 23
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
Tri-Cities church to open shelter Christmas Day. Pastor says there’s ‘just no place to go’
They’re still looking for volunteers next week, too.
More snow and freezing temps for Tri-Cities — just in time for a frigid, white Christmas
Drivers looking to head to Western WA for the holidays may face a daunting trek across Snoqualmie Pass.
Kennewick family looks for a Christmas miracle: a kidney donor
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local family is waiting to hear news that could change their lives this Christmas. Ruben Garcia was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure in 2019. We talked to his wife, who has been helping search for a potential kidney donor. “Three years ago, in July, Ruben was hospitalized with some medical issues and he was there for...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 21, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
FOX 11 and 41
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season. Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann’s ‘Mega Tree.’. “I just drove by his house last...
Fire and emergency services: Ice and snow create hazards on an already dangerous job
RICHLAND, Wash. — With freezing weather, and temperatures dropping into single digits, it can change how firefighters respond to fires. This means needing more crews to interchange at a fire, extra gear to warm up in and slowing down on the ice and snow-covered roads. This weather is one more hazard on an already dangerous job. Firefighters do their best...
nbcrightnow.com
Early morning power outage affects 3,000 residents in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A power outage in east Kennewick left about 3,000 customers without power early in the morning of December 22. Benton Public Utility District (PUD) crews responded to the outage at the substation in east Kennewick, but were unable to pinpoint the cause. All power was restored by 5...
1st Tri-Cities flu death in a season that’s hitting hard and early
Stores are limiting the number of cold medicines they sell to each customer.
Freezing temps incoming! Protect your four P’s
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The temperature is still dropping, and it’s going to get in the negative digits this week for much of our region. The key is being prepared before it hits freezing. We want you to protect your four P’s. Protect your People This goes for yourself, as well as the people around you. Watch those who might be...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0