ABC7 Fort Myers

Pile of shrimp boats remains on San Carlos Island amid funding delays

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla. — It has now been 79 days since Hurricane Ian, and still along San Carlos Island lies shrimp boats piled on top of each other.

There has been little progress made and business owners are frustrated.

“It’s just devastating,” Grant Erickson said. He is the owner of Erickson and Jensen Seafood Company.

Shrimp boats are still piled high on San Carlos Island. Grant Erickson sees them every day.

He has only seen five boats return to the water.

“Every day we look for progress and there are small amounts of progress, but there is just so much more to do,” Erickson said.

Steven Beyel owns one of the companies helping to lift boats with minimal damage and place them back into the water.

Alexia Tsiropoulos: “Last time we talked it was 70 days until the end of, well, getting these boats back into the water. Has that date been pushed at all?”

Steven Beyel: “I think the goal was 60 to 70 days as to when the job started and the job hasn’t really started yet, as far as full-scale mobilization.”

He said there have been delays because they are waiting for more funding from the state. But the plan is to start moving boats again on January 3.

“I don’t have an exact date, but I would say, I’d be hoping by March — middle of March,” Beyel said.

Erickson said there are a lot of problems before they can get back to normal.

“A lot of problems before even getting close to back to normal,” he said.

Once the boats are back in the water, they will then need to rebuild the docks.

Erickson said the good news is the two crews in the water tell him there are plenty of shrimp out there. Which they have already been able to bring back to sell. All you need to do is call.

“There is only one consistent thing that is going on with the shrimp industry, and that is there are plenty of shrimp,” he said.

Erickson hopes with state funding expected to come in, this massive feat will move faster in the new year.

“I don’t know how this all comes together, but we are just hoping and praying that it will,” he said.

