wvlt.tv

Neighboring business reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the deadly Rural King shooting in Knox County. That suspect is now behind bars. Authorities said they have arrested 18-year-old Larry McBee Jr. McBee is accused of killing a Rural King employee and driving off. Authorities finally tracked him down and arrested him at 3:38 a.m. Friday morning.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

trashing your tree

If Santa's reindeer get sick or injured, there are three back up reindeer who live in Maryville ready to step in. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man. Maryville Family stuck in Peru. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee man arrested in Texas

A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting call Thursday morning, KCSO officials told WVLT News. The situation is still developing; the call reportedly came in to dispatch around 10:40 a.m. Officials did confirm that the incident happened...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. trashing your tree. Updated: 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Rural King as 23-year-old Tristian Smith of Powell. He was a Rural King employee, who was shot and killed in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rolling blackouts stop in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have stopped after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system, but officials determined the system is stabilized. They estimate that the mandatory outages will not be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large

Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches near freezing. East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Mail theft reported across East Tennessee

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

