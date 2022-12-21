ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicville, NY

Tamarac soars past Mechanicville in Class B showdown

By ​Tommy Valentine
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebSBr_0jpgaZxc00

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A dominant 2021-’22 campaign for the Tamarac boys basketball team ended in disappointing fashion. After securing the No. 1 seed in the Section II, Class B playoff tournament following an 18-2 regular season, the Eagles fell in the semi-finals to four seed Catholic Central.

But Eric Medved’s squad has looked strong this year in their quest to make another push for the class’ top spot. Tamarac earned an important victory Tuesday night on the road against Wasaren League foe Mechanicville, trouncing the Red Raiders 90-51.

And it was all Bengals from the opening tip. Already leading 10-4, senior Tyler Sears came up with a steal, pushed the ball ahead to senior Jack Casey, who found senior Joey Poulin on a run-out; Poulin skied for a flush, extending the Tamarac lead to eight points, and forcing a Mechanicville timeout.

The Red Raiders managed to stay within striking distance from there. Trailing 30-19 with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter, senior guard Fen Egan pulled up from well beyond the three-point arc, and drilled a shot to cut the deficit back to eight.

But Tamarac found a rhythm from the perimeter from there. Just over one minute later, junior Frankie DePalma III connected on a triple of his own from the corner, extending the Tamarac advantage to 37-22.

That was part of an 18-0 Eagles run which was capped off by another DePalma trey ball at the 1:36 mark in the second frame, giving Tamarac a 48-22 lead that it would only build on in the second half, cruising to the 90-51 victory.

Tamarac (4-1) returns home Friday for its’ next tilt with Hoosick Falls. It’ll be a 7:30 p.m. tip in Troy. Mechanicville (3-2) is back in action Friday as well. The Red Raiders will remain home, and welcome in Berlin-New Lebanon for a 6:00 p.m. start.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Mayfield’s Dopp joins 1k-point club in convincing win over OESJ

Junior guard Cloey Dopp has been the driving force behind a Mayfield girls basketball team that has gotten out to a great start this season. The Panthers had an opportunity to move to 8-1 with a win Wednesday night against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville. But there was also a personal milestone at stake in the matchup with the Wolves - Dopp needed just five points to reach the exclusive 1,000-point club.
MAYFIELD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie edges CBA on the road in crosstown rivalry

Christian Brothers Academy was the site Tuesday night for a Section II, Class AA boys basketball crosstown rivalry between the Brothers and Colonie Central. And it was the Raiders marching into CBA's house, and snatching a 51-47 win behind an 18-point effort from junior guard Cameron Joseph Trimarchi.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Moore’s 37 leads Catholic Central past Lansingburgh

Catholic Central rolled into Tuesday night's matchup with Lansingburgh with a record of 5-0. But the Knights have found success themselves, touting a record of 5-1 on the young season. Only one team would walk away from this rivalry matchup. with their sixth win.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What to know about Glens Falls’ mission for a new mascot

Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidance on the use of Native American imagery and symbols in mascots, logos, and other parts of school districts around the state. A court decision established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, and dismissed arguments that any depiction can be respectful as it is.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany JCC offering swim classes for children with autism

The Albany JCC will be offering a swim class for children with autism (ages three to 18), which will begin on Sunday, January 8, 2023, and run for the next three consecutive Sundays. There will be two classes, one from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and another from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Younger kids are encouraged to sign up for the 1-1:30 p.m. class, with children 12 and over for the 1:30-2 p.m. class.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy