SolarEdge Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before January 3, 2023 to Discuss Your Rights - SEDG

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted in July 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"), of the important February 6, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

