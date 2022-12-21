Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
LeAnn Rimes Worried Her Career Is Over Since She’s The Only Breadwinner In Her Family?
LeAnn Rimes reportedly fears that her 27-year music career has already reached its conclusion. The "Can't Fight The Moonlight" singer had to postpone two shows on December 9 after revealing her doctor had discovered a "bleed" on her vocal cord. "It absolutely and utterly crushes my heart to have to...
musictimes.com
George Harrison Penned Savage Song About The Beatles Members After Split
George Harrison wrote a song for The Beatles after quitting the band, and it targeted John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Fifty-three years ago, Harrison temporarily quit The Beatles amid the band's filming of the "Let It Be" movie. The members created tension while they were preparing the new material for their supposed concert stage return.
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj California Mansion: Net Worth Booming Despite Grammy Snub Hiatus?
Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest rappers in the history of the music industry. She has established herself as a music icon for re-introducing the female rap genre and blending pop music into it. With her pen game and wit, she has inspired a multitude of female rappers and...
musictimes.com
Coolio Dead: Rapper's Final Interview Took Place In An Unconventional Setting [DETAILS]
Coolio's last known interview reportedly happen in a very unconventional location. According to Billboard, the rapper was discovered lounging at an airport departure gate on a whim by a podcast presenter as the rapper was waiting for his flight. PJ Vogt, host of "Crypto Island" show, talked about his amazement...
musictimes.com
Lil Wayne Net Worth: Weezy Sued For $500K For Wrong Termination But He's Firing Back [DETAILS]
Lil Wayne's team is addressing the $500,000 wrongful termination lawsuit that his former chef filed. Morghan Medlock, who asserts that Weezy was dismissed for reason despite the fact that she had just requested time off when her child experienced a medical emergency, filed a lawsuit against Weezy early this week.
musictimes.com
Jelly Roll’s Mom Unable to Watch Son’s Concert, Country Star Did This SHOCKING Move Instead
Jelly Roll's mother was not able to watch her son's performance in Nashville, so the country singer/rapper did his best to tend to his mom's needs; what happened to her?. According to Big Country 96.9, the country star's mom broke her ankle just before he was set to perform at Bridgestone Arena to a sold-out show.
musictimes.com
Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' Goes Viral on TikTok, Takes Lead from The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck"
Netflix shows are bringing several songs back to the charts, years after their releases, like Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck," and now Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary" is receiving the same treatment. A scene many will associate with "Wednesday" is the dance scene where the...
musictimes.com
Bad Bunny Dropping New Music Before Hiatus? Rapper Shares Major Hint
Bad Bunny will not take a break without leaving something for his fans. After his continuous success, Bad Bunny announced his 2023 hiatus to prioritize his health and enjoy his achievements. This, however, broke the fans' hearts, who always want to hear something from him. But the rapper immediately mended everything by surprising everyone with a new song.
musictimes.com
Brian Johnson Silenced? Singer NOT Allowed to Share AC/DC Plans With Fans
Just a few weeks ago, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson teased fans about the possibility of the band coming together to write and release music again. More recently, it appeared that his team hindered him from speaking too much as he revealed in a recent interview. Speaking to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation...
musictimes.com
Jennifer Lopez Banned Ben Affleck From Hanging Out With THIS Celeb Because of His Failed Marriage?
Jennifer Lopez allegedly forbade her husband Ben Affleck from spending time with a well-known celebrity. According to The National Enquirer, the "All I Have" singer is concerned that her actor husband may follow in the footsteps of NFL star Tom Brady and put his profession before his marriage to Gisele Bundchen.
musictimes.com
Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death
Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
musictimes.com
Tory Lanez Net Worth 2022: Rapper Going Broke If Sentenced For 22 Years In Prison?
Tory Lanez is one of the most talked-about rappers in the country right now. Not because of his music but because of his highly-publicized felony assault trial against Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion. In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion, formally known as Megan Pete, claimed that Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson,...
musictimes.com
Lea Michele, Darren Criss Carpool Karaoke: 'Glee' Alums Belts Out Christmas Carols [WATCH]
Lea Michele and Darren Criss are taking Christmas behind wheels!. After their mini carpool karaoke earlier this month, the two "Glee" alums finally have their carpool karaoke episode, albeit a short one. The two singers Lea Michele, and Darren Criss, appeared in a bonus clip of the "Carpool Karaoke" segment...
musictimes.com
Eddie Vedder 2022: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, Pearl Jam Releasing New Music in 2024?
Happy birthday, Eddie Vedder! The musician is one of the most renowned singers and guitarists in the rock music industry over the past few decades and the new generation of fans wanted to get to know him better; let's dive into the life and career of the Pearl Jam member.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend Pens Heartfelt Message Amid Pending Tory Lanez Verdict
Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardi Fontaine, has finally spoken up after weeks of staying hushed on the high-profile trial of his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Fontaine, who has been dating Megan Thee Stallion since 2020, three months after the alleged incident, took to Instagram to...
musictimes.com
Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal Split? Song Lyrics Spark Breakup Rumors
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have been dating for two years, and not much is known about their relationship-except that they seem to be an adorable couple. However, some of the singer's fans noticed that her most recent song seems to paint a different picture. Looks more like a heartbreaking scene.
musictimes.com
Lizzo Net Worth 2022: Is Her Wealth 'Good As Hell' After Living In Car For Years?
Since the last years up till the present, Lizzo has dominated the music industry. But for the 34-year-old, things haven't always gone according to plan. The singer of "About Damn Time" spoke out about her career's trajectory and where it has led her. She also acknowledged that her record of achievement hasn't always been as strong.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne's Illnesses: Rocker Struggling More in Last 4 Years Due to Health Issues
Ozzy Osbourne shared the struggles he went through over the last few years. The Prince of Darkness recently sparked concerns about his health as he looked frailer than ever in his recent public outing. Aside from his own issues, he and his family also faced a problem after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized following a medical emergency.
musictimes.com
Offset Reveals He's 'Fake Smiling' – But Fans Believe He's Using Takeoff's Death For Attention
Offset apparently finds it difficult to absorb the loss of his cousin Takeoff. Takeoff, whose actual name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and died at a bowling alley early on November 1 after their Migos bandmate, Quavo, got into a verbal dispute with several other individuals. He passed away...
musictimes.com
Remembering Joe Strummer: Clash Band Member's Cause of Death Revisited After 20 Years
Joe Strummer's cause of death took over the spotlight again as fans marked "The Clash" vocalist's death anniversary. This year, several musicians remember Strummer by busking in front of his mural in New York City. The event, called the "Gates of the West" holiday benefit, started at 6:00 p.m. and will last until 8:00 p.m. ET on December 22. According to Consequence of Sound, the event will be moved to Niagara's stage if it rains or snows amid the event.
