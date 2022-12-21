ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

George Harrison Penned Savage Song About The Beatles Members After Split

George Harrison wrote a song for The Beatles after quitting the band, and it targeted John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Fifty-three years ago, Harrison temporarily quit The Beatles amid the band's filming of the "Let It Be" movie. The members created tension while they were preparing the new material for their supposed concert stage return.
musictimes.com

Bad Bunny Dropping New Music Before Hiatus? Rapper Shares Major Hint

Bad Bunny will not take a break without leaving something for his fans. After his continuous success, Bad Bunny announced his 2023 hiatus to prioritize his health and enjoy his achievements. This, however, broke the fans' hearts, who always want to hear something from him. But the rapper immediately mended everything by surprising everyone with a new song.
musictimes.com

Brian Johnson Silenced? Singer NOT Allowed to Share AC/DC Plans With Fans

Just a few weeks ago, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson teased fans about the possibility of the band coming together to write and release music again. More recently, it appeared that his team hindered him from speaking too much as he revealed in a recent interview. Speaking to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation...
musictimes.com

Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death

Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
musictimes.com

Tory Lanez Net Worth 2022: Rapper Going Broke If Sentenced For 22 Years In Prison?

Tory Lanez is one of the most talked-about rappers in the country right now. Not because of his music but because of his highly-publicized felony assault trial against Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion. In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion, formally known as Megan Pete, claimed that Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson,...
musictimes.com

Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend Pens Heartfelt Message Amid Pending Tory Lanez Verdict

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardi Fontaine, has finally spoken up after weeks of staying hushed on the high-profile trial of his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Fontaine, who has been dating Megan Thee Stallion since 2020, three months after the alleged incident, took to Instagram to...
musictimes.com

Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal Split? Song Lyrics Spark Breakup Rumors

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have been dating for two years, and not much is known about their relationship-except that they seem to be an adorable couple. However, some of the singer's fans noticed that her most recent song seems to paint a different picture. Looks more like a heartbreaking scene.
musictimes.com

Lizzo Net Worth 2022: Is Her Wealth 'Good As Hell' After Living In Car For Years?

Since the last years up till the present, Lizzo has dominated the music industry. But for the 34-year-old, things haven't always gone according to plan. The singer of "About Damn Time" spoke out about her career's trajectory and where it has led her. She also acknowledged that her record of achievement hasn't always been as strong.
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne's Illnesses: Rocker Struggling More in Last 4 Years Due to Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne shared the struggles he went through over the last few years. The Prince of Darkness recently sparked concerns about his health as he looked frailer than ever in his recent public outing. Aside from his own issues, he and his family also faced a problem after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized following a medical emergency.
musictimes.com

Remembering Joe Strummer: Clash Band Member's Cause of Death Revisited After 20 Years

Joe Strummer's cause of death took over the spotlight again as fans marked "The Clash" vocalist's death anniversary. This year, several musicians remember Strummer by busking in front of his mural in New York City. The event, called the "Gates of the West" holiday benefit, started at 6:00 p.m. and will last until 8:00 p.m. ET on December 22. According to Consequence of Sound, the event will be moved to Niagara's stage if it rains or snows amid the event.
