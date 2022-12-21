Dense fog has plagued the Valley this morning with some areas seeing visibility down to 500 feet or less. We have issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for the Bakersfield area. The thing to watch later today is the burn off. If we don’t burn off temps will be in the 40’s, if we can lift the fog, temps will rebound into the lower 50’s. If driving on our roads, give yourself plenty of time and drive with your low beams on.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO