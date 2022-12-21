Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
Former Trojan pitcher Jake Riding signs with Fresno State
Former Pahrump Valley high school pitcher Jake Riding has signed with Fresno State to continue his playing career. The 6-foot, 3-inch right-hander is transferring to play NCAA Division-I baseball there, after playing his freshman year at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, California. Riding made 13 appearances for Cerro Coso...
San Jose State flips 3-Star CB Imari Conley from Fresno State
San Jose State was among the few Football Bowl Subdivision programs that earned signings from siblings on Early National Signing Day Wednesday. But along with getting a set of brothers for the 2023 class, the Spartans managed to flip one from rival Fresno State. The Spartans received Letter of Intents...
National Signing Day: See the Fresno State 2023 recruiting class
Early National Signing Day is here! Dec. 21 marks the first day that Fresno State's commitments can make their futures official by signing a Letter of Intent. The Bulldogs enter the big day with 15 commitments and are expected to add several more to the list on Wednesday. Continue as BarkBoard.com profiles each known commit - and stay tuned for more profiles added as additional commitments become public.
Transfers and local talent headline Fresno State's '23 class
Fresh off a 9-game winning streak (10-4) that included a Mountain West Conference Championship and a dominating Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl victory, Fresno State football welcomes in a new crop of Bulldogs.
sfstandard.com
Star SF Linebacker Signs With Fresno State
Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker RL Miller officially signed his National Letter of Intent to Fresno State during a Wednesday afternoon ceremony at SHC’s auditorium. Miller became the second San Francisco defensive player to sign with the Bulldogs this month, following Riordan edge rusher Isiah Chala. While Miller had announced...
GV Wire
Now City Leaders Want Fresno State to Join Pac-12
Fresh off a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl victory, talk of Fresno State moving to the Pacific-12 Conference is somewhere between fan fiction and what-if fantasy. Now, it could become a political passion. Fresno City Councilman Tyler Maxwell said he will bring a motion to the City Council in support of...
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Police investigating report of fight in SW Bakersfield neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved. Several people have […]
School district sued over crash that killed siblings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.” The suit filed earlier this month by the […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
KGET 17
Dense fog advisory in Kern’s forecast, expect temperatures in the low 50’s
Dense fog has plagued the Valley this morning with some areas seeing visibility down to 500 feet or less. We have issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for the Bakersfield area. The thing to watch later today is the burn off. If we don’t burn off temps will be in the 40’s, if we can lift the fog, temps will rebound into the lower 50’s. If driving on our roads, give yourself plenty of time and drive with your low beams on.
Power returns after outage impacts 2,788 customers in Southwest Bakersfield
A power outage in southwest Bakersfield impacted 2,788 customers. The outage began at 3:21 a.m. Friday and was restored around 7 a.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford
On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but...
CHP investigates burning body found alongside Hwy 99 in Bakersfield
Investigators say they determined the body to be a female between 20 and 40 with dark hair and a nose ring.
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
Car chase ends in rollover crash in Clovis, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a rollover crash in Clovis.
