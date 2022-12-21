Body cam video shows how Cape Coral Police caught man preying on children

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a man accused of traveling to meet a child for sex. Recently released body-worn camera video shows just how detectives were able to get the man in handcuffs.

Regan Anthony Beresford, 52, of Cape Coral, was arrested by police in September, accused of trying to meet a minor for sex.

The arrest came after a months-long investigation by detectives that was phoned in by one child’s parents in late July. He wasn’t targeting just any random child, but rather one that used to live right next to him.

According to Beresford’s arrest report, the child became uncomfortable with messages they were receiving from Beresford. Florida State law protects the identity and gender of the victim.

The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) just released a redacted version of the video recorded by officers’ body-worn cameras.

“I get it. He’s just been a family friend throughout the years, correct,” said an officer responding to the initial call in late July.

“Basically,” one of the parents replied.

Much of the video is entirely black, blurred out or even muted due to redactions in accordance with Florida law. However, some parts give an inside look into the beginning of the investigation by the department.

“I’m worried about the child pornography level this guy’s got,” said one of the parents. “He’s probably on a whole other level we don’t know about. I didn’t think this was like this. And he has a daughter himself.”

“They’re very good at manipulation,” said an officer that responded to the initial call. “They’re very good at holding up a front.”

“I did not know. We had no clue. I am unnerved with now,” replied the parent.

According to court documents, the parents told police Beresford was enticing their child with money, trying to reel them in over text messages.

“He’s been meticulous. I have a feeling this is not his first rodeo,” the parent told police.

“The whole conversation’s weird, man,” replied an officer.

Detectives took over the case. In the weeks following, they texted Beresford, posing as the child.

He replied with explicit photos and even more disturbing messages, according to his arrest report.

“I know you are extremely hot and sexy. Just thinking of you turns me on,” said Beresford via text message.

Another message read: “I would love to bring you to my home and into my bed… I don’t want you to ever get in trouble, but I’m so excited and looking forward to seeing and spending time with you.”

The 52-year-old got what he asked for and had a time and place set up to meet who he thought was a child.

When he pulled into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven off Burnt Store Road, he was greeted by Cape Coral Police.

“Get out of the car,” an officer told Beresford. “Get out of the car. Get out of the car. Put your hands behind you. Get out of the car. Put your sunglasses down. Put your hands behind you.”

Detectives set Beresford up, arresting him on the spot back on September 1. After getting him in handcuffs, they made yet another disturbing discovery.

“There’s a bag on the passenger seat too, like something he went and stopped and bought,” said an officer.

The bag had condoms inside. Beresford stopped and bought them on the way to meet who he thought was a child.

“He didn’t get to our kid. I don’t want him getting to another,” said one of the parents.

Beresford is facing several felony charges, including traveling to meet a child for sex. He’s currently out of jail on a $35,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for February 2023.