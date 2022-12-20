Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Concludes 2022 On Top: 'Midnight' Album Makes Music History [DETAILS]
Taylor Swift is, of course, capping up 2022 with a bang and on top. More than six million album-equivalent copies of her most recent album, "Midnights," are said to have been sold globally, with three million of those sales occurring in the US. According to NME, the "Lavender Haze" singer...
Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls
Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
Taylor Swift Fans vs Ticketmaster 'The Eras' Tour Presale: Ticketing Giant 'Purposely' Did It?
The Swifties are in their "reputation" era, and nothing is holding them back!. Weeks after the disastrous Ticketmaster "The Eras" Tour presale fiasco, Taylor Swift fans are in unison on toppling the monopoly that is Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The two mega companies merged in 2010, asserting dominance and monopoly...
George Harrison Penned Savage Song About The Beatles Members After Split
George Harrison wrote a song for The Beatles after quitting the band, and it targeted John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Fifty-three years ago, Harrison temporarily quit The Beatles amid the band's filming of the "Let It Be" movie. The members created tension while they were preparing the new material for their supposed concert stage return.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
The weekend's biggest disappointment was “Babylon,” the epic of early Hollywood from “La La Land” director Damian Chazelle starring Brad Pitt and Margo Robbie.
Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death
Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
Nicki Minaj California Mansion: Net Worth Booming Despite Grammy Snub Hiatus?
Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest rappers in the history of the music industry. She has established herself as a music icon for re-introducing the female rap genre and blending pop music into it. With her pen game and wit, she has inspired a multitude of female rappers and...
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
'Glee' Christmas Songs Covers Playlist: 'Jingle Bell Rock,' 'Feliz Navidad,' MORE!
Christmas is already here, so that means the perennial Christmas Carols are blasting on everyone's speakers again. While others seemed to be enjoying the original songs from the original artists, the pop culture phenomenon "Glee" has given out a number of Christmas hits that is almost as good as the original version.
Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal Split? Song Lyrics Spark Breakup Rumors
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have been dating for two years, and not much is known about their relationship-except that they seem to be an adorable couple. However, some of the singer's fans noticed that her most recent song seems to paint a different picture. Looks more like a heartbreaking scene.
Christmas Classic Band Aid 2022 Rework Tops UK Christmas Chart, Beats Wham, Mariah Carey
Back in 1984, Band Aid, which consisted of some of UK's biggest artists and musicians, came together to record one of the most successful and popular Christmas singles, "Do They Know It's Christmas?" The song, written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, was done to raise funds for Ethiopia, which...
Lizzo Net Worth 2022: Is Her Wealth 'Good As Hell' After Living In Car For Years?
Since the last years up till the present, Lizzo has dominated the music industry. But for the 34-year-old, things haven't always gone according to plan. The singer of "About Damn Time" spoke out about her career's trajectory and where it has led her. She also acknowledged that her record of achievement hasn't always been as strong.
Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend Pens Heartfelt Message Amid Pending Tory Lanez Verdict
Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardi Fontaine, has finally spoken up after weeks of staying hushed on the high-profile trial of his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Fontaine, who has been dating Megan Thee Stallion since 2020, three months after the alleged incident, took to Instagram to...
