musictimes.com

Terry Hall's Tragic Childhood Resurfaced After His Death: Singer Abducted?

The Specials' singer Terry Hall endured traumatic experiences before his death. On Dec. 18, The Specials confirmed the devastating news about Hall's passing. He played a huge role in the band as one of its earliest members. But long before he pursued his career in music, Hall went through traumatic experiences that challenged his capacity as a person.
musictimes.com

George Harrison Penned Savage Song About The Beatles Members After Split

George Harrison wrote a song for The Beatles after quitting the band, and it targeted John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Fifty-three years ago, Harrison temporarily quit The Beatles amid the band's filming of the "Let It Be" movie. The members created tension while they were preparing the new material for their supposed concert stage return.
musictimes.com

Brian Johnson Silenced? Singer NOT Allowed to Share AC/DC Plans With Fans

Just a few weeks ago, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson teased fans about the possibility of the band coming together to write and release music again. More recently, it appeared that his team hindered him from speaking too much as he revealed in a recent interview. Speaking to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation...
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran, Cradle of Filth Collaborating Soon? Fans Speculate in Latest Photo!

It appears that Ed Sheeran is venturing out into different genres as a collaboration between him and the band Cradle of Filth might be in the works after fans speculate on a recent photo posted by Dani Filth; could this be finally happening?. According to Loudwire, a new song could...
musictimes.com

Why The Beatles' George Harrison Felt Angry at John Lennon After His Murder — Revealed

While everyone else was left devastated by John Lennon's murder, his The Beatles bandmate George Harrison felt something different about the incident. Forty-two years ago, Lennon tragically died after an obsessed fan killed him by shooting him at a close range. The musician eventually passed away while the responders tried reviving him on their way to a hospital.
musictimes.com

WORSE THAN COAL: The Number of Birds in 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' is Downright Rude

WHY ARE THERE SO MANY BIRDS IN THE "THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS"?!??!?!?!?!?!?!. Every year, the same question comes to the minds of many as everyone starts to sing along to the iconic Christmas carol. Who is receiving THIS many birds as a gift? If you do the math, whoever the recipient of this litany of gifts is receives exactly TWENTY THREE BIRDS.
musictimes.com

Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death

Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
musictimes.com

Whitney Houston Biopic Director Says Singer Was Tired, Struggling Before Death

Before Christmas Day, Whitney Houston's fans will learn more about her life and career in an upcoming biopic. The highly anticipated biographical musical film, "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody," is slated to arrive on Dec. 23. It features Naomi Ackie, who plays the titular role, alongside Stanley Tucci, Tamara Tunie, Clarke Peters, Ashton Sanders, and Nafessa Williams.
musictimes.com

Phoebe Bridgers, Paul Mescal Split? Song Lyrics Spark Breakup Rumors

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have been dating for two years, and not much is known about their relationship-except that they seem to be an adorable couple. However, some of the singer's fans noticed that her most recent song seems to paint a different picture. Looks more like a heartbreaking scene.
musictimes.com

Lizzo Net Worth 2022: Is Her Wealth 'Good As Hell' After Living In Car For Years?

Since the last years up till the present, Lizzo has dominated the music industry. But for the 34-year-old, things haven't always gone according to plan. The singer of "About Damn Time" spoke out about her career's trajectory and where it has led her. She also acknowledged that her record of achievement hasn't always been as strong.
musictimes.com

Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend Pens Heartfelt Message Amid Pending Tory Lanez Verdict

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardi Fontaine, has finally spoken up after weeks of staying hushed on the high-profile trial of his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. Fontaine, who has been dating Megan Thee Stallion since 2020, three months after the alleged incident, took to Instagram to...
musictimes.com

Remembering Joe Strummer: Clash Band Member's Cause of Death Revisited After 20 Years

Joe Strummer's cause of death took over the spotlight again as fans marked "The Clash" vocalist's death anniversary. This year, several musicians remember Strummer by busking in front of his mural in New York City. The event, called the "Gates of the West" holiday benefit, started at 6:00 p.m. and will last until 8:00 p.m. ET on December 22. According to Consequence of Sound, the event will be moved to Niagara's stage if it rains or snows amid the event.
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne's Illnesses: Rocker Struggling More in Last 4 Years Due to Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne shared the struggles he went through over the last few years. The Prince of Darkness recently sparked concerns about his health as he looked frailer than ever in his recent public outing. Aside from his own issues, he and his family also faced a problem after his wife, Sharon Osbourne, was hospitalized following a medical emergency.

