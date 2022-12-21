ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand

By Dee-Ann Durbin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNdeY_0jpgZD6d00

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and even tornadoes from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

An early sign of trouble came Tuesday in Seattle , where a winter storm caused at least 192 flight cancellations, according to the FlightAware tracking service. Greyhound also canceled bus service between Seattle and Spokane.

Airlines offered travelers the option of choosing new flights to avoid the bad weather. Delta , American, United and Southwest waived change fees at airports that might be affected.

The Transportation Safety Administration expected Dec. 22 and Dec. 30 to be the busiest days at U.S. airports, with traffic expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels.

Airports said they would work hard to stay open. Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports said they have 350 pieces of equipment and 400,000 gallons of pavement de-icing fluid between them to keep runways and taxiways clear.

The weather added uncertainty to what was expected to be a busy travel season. Earlier this month, AAA estimated that nearly 113 million people would travel 50 miles from home or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s 4% higher than last year, although still short of the record 119 million in 2019.

Most planned to travel by car. About 6% will travel by air, AAA said. Either way, many travelers could find themselves hastily changing their itineraries.

Joel Lustre originally planned to drive from Bloomington, Indiana, to McGregor, Iowa, on Thursday. But he shifted his work schedule, and his wife cancelled an appointment so they could leave Wednesday and beat the storm.

Kurt Ebenhoch, a consumer travel advocate and former airline executive, said the fee waivers for inclement weather that airlines began offering about 20 years ago give consumers valuable time ahead of a storm to figure out alternate days and routes.

But consumers need to read the fine print carefully. Delta, for example, is currently waiving any difference in fares for rebooked travel that happens before Dec. 25 for flights out of the Pacific Northwest. But if the flights are rebooked to a date after Dec. 25, passengers may have to pay the fare difference.

Ebenhoch said passengers have the right to ask the airline to book them on a different airline's flight if there are no options that meet their needs. And if the airline cancels the flight, consumers have the right to a full refund, not just credits for future travel.

The urge to travel and visit family and friends over the holidays appeared to outweigh concerns about illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coronavirus cases and deaths have increased in recent weeks, and the trio of COVID-19, seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continues to stress the health care system.

William Karr was traveling Monday from Los Angeles to Minneapolis, where he planned to meet up with his sister and then drive to Iowa. Karr said he would wear a mask on the flight to avoid getting sick over the holidays, but he has taken other flights unmasked.

“I think the precautions sort of go out the window at a certain point, and people are willing to catch COVID if it means they’ll be home with their families,” Karr said.

Inflation also didn’t seem to be cutting into holiday travel demand. The average round-trip airfare rose 22% to $397 in the second quarter of this year — the most recent period available — according to U.S. government data. That was higher than overall U.S. price inflation, which peaked at 9% in June.

Stacie Seal, who was flying Monday from Los Angeles to her home in Boise, Idaho, said her family had opted to visit Disneyland using two free companion tickets, which are earned through airline credit cards.

“If I had to buy the tickets without a companion fare, I’d probably pause and think about the price now,” she said.

Lindsey Roeschke, a travel and hospitality analyst with Morning Consult, a market research company, said travelers appear to be cutting back in other ways.

In a recent survey, Morning Consult found that 28% of U.S. travelers were planning a one-day trip for the holidays, up from 14% last year. There was also an uptick in the number of people planning to stay with friends or family instead of at hotels. Roeschke thinks higher prices were a factor.

“Inflation is still playing a role,” Roeschke said. “It’s not keeping people from traveling, but it’s maybe shifting the way they actually travel.”

___

Associated Press News Associate Amancai Biraben contributed from Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.At least 12 people have been killed in multiple vehicle collisions during the perilous winter storm as thousands were left stranded...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Winter storm Elliott: Blackouts across US as airlines cancel over 5,000 flights - live

At least 12 people have been killed in the perilous winter storm gripping the United States as thousands were left stranded at airports on Christmas Eve and power outages rippled across regions.More than 1.6 million customers are without power with nearly half a million homes impacted in North Carolina. Tens of thousands were also in blackout in Tennessee, Maine, Alabama, and New York.Airline cancellations topped 5,700 US flights on Friday as blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and freezing, powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. Wind chill is driving temperatures to minus 40 degrees in some parts of western states. Read More Simon Calder explains what the Christmas travel warnings really mean for your getaway
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Deadly winter storm Elliott: 200 million under alerts in US as six killed, 3,000 flights axed and -40C chill

Roughly two-thirds of America is under warnings or advisories for Storm Elliott as the historic polar vortex tightens its grip across the country on Friday.More than 200 million people are facing subzero temperatures – in some places as low as -40C. This will be accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal festive season after several years of pandemic restrictions and worries.Blizzards, whiteouts, rapid ice-overs and freezing, powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida, and...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Woman ‘killed by shark attack’ in Hawaii said she was ‘following her dreams’ in moving final Facebook post

A woman has died in an apparent shark attack in Hawaii after telling her friends that she was "following [her] dreams" by learning to surf. Kristine Allen, a 60-year-old massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham in Washington state, made her final Facebook post on 2 December saying she had been longing to surf for years.Six days later, on 8 December, she disappeared while reportedly snorkelling near Keawakapu Point on the island of Maui, around the same time as a large shark was spotted nearby. Coast guard and rescue teams called off the search after 40 hours on 9 December,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Independent

Five passengers hospitalised after Houston flight hit by severe turbulence

Five passengers on a United Airlines flight have been hospitalised after the plane was hit by severe turbulence.Flight 128 left Rio de Janeiro’s Galealo International Airport at 10.23pm on Monday 19 December to travel to Houston.During the journey, there was unexpected turbulence; as the aircraft flew over Cancun, Mexico, it dropped by 500 feet in seconds, without warning, according to Fox Weather.A statement on FlightAware.com read: "United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while enroute to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crew members were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries."United has stated...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Icy Seattle hill proves comically impossible for pedestrians to walk up

Pedestrians faced the impossible but comical task of walking up a steep Seattle hill covered in ice.The city faced extremely icy conditions caused by an arctic blast hitting the Pacific NorthwestVideos filmed by Frilancy Hoyle captured one man uncontrollably sliding on his bum down the hill after losing his footing on the ice.A quick-thinking passerby grabs the man and helps him to his feet, but during an attempt to pull him into a nearby garage free of ice the man slips over again.Another clip captures almost a dozen people standing at the base of the hill, with a couple on their backs after slipping over during their attempts.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More King Charles evicts Andrew from Buckingham PalaceKing Charles’ morning routine starts with 180-year-old traditionSwan waddles between traffic on M62
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Christmas Eve travellers race to reach their destinations as rail strikes hit

As the next national rail strike approaches, train travellers are racing to reach their destinations – while thousand of airline passengers face long delays.In normal years, trains normally finish at mid-evening on Christmas Eve. But RMT union members working for Network Rail will stop work at 6pm, and train operators are racing to get rolling stock and staff back to depots before the walk-out begins. Last trains from many locations are in the morning, with all services ending by mid-afternoon.The final direct train to London has already left Edinburgh, while no trains at all are running on East Midlands Railways’...
The Independent

Christmas quiz 2022: Round four – An eye for news

A. Ukraine won the Eurovision Song Contest, held in Turin in May. What was the name of this winning band? B. This politician was assassinated in July. He had been the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history. What was his name?C. Do you know the name of this person, and why she came to fame?D. This photograph shows the changing of the guard in Chinese politics. Who is being led out of the Party Congress in Beijing?E. What is happening in this photograph, taken at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi in December?F. Who is this, and what did...
The Independent

Heavy snowfall in Japan kills 13 as weather officials ask residents to stay alert for blizzards

At least 13 people have died in Japan in the past week due to extreme weather conditions.According to local reports, there has been heavy snow across northern and western Japan, prompting weather officials to issue warnings for residents to be safe during the winter blizzard.On Friday, disaster prevention minister Koichi Tani joined prime minister Fumio Kishida in calling for extreme alertness over the Christmas weekend.They urged citizens not to step out of their houses unless absolutely necessary.According to The Straits Times, about 200 domestic flights were cancelled in Japan on Friday, with road closures reported over 58 sections on...
The Independent

Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer

After fleeing violence in their Guatemalan town, but with their way to relatives in California blocked by continuing U.S. asylum restrictions, a family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border. The evening service in the Buen Samaritano shelter’s small Methodist church, which doubles as cafeteria, didn’t quite compare with the weekslong Christmas celebrations they had loved in Nueva Concepcion. Those included fireworks, tamales made with freshly slaughtered pig and shared door-to-door with family, and villagers carrying aloft a statue of the Virgin Mary from the Catholic church to different homes...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

New discovery ‘proves humans lived in America 16,000 years ago’

The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas have been uncovered.Dating back 16,000 years, the projectile points discovered by archaeologists in Idaho are around 3,000 years older than any found before.Scientists say they were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points - “razor sharp” and ranging from about 0.5 to two inches long - are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to carbon dating.The research team say that’s about 3,000 years older than the Clovis fluted points found throughout North America,...
The Independent

The Independent

990K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy