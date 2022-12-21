Read full article on original website
Kemp-Carver Elementary gets festive with annual door decorating contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students and teachers got creative with gingerbread architecture for their annual door decorating contest. The festive creations were in celebration of Bryan ISD’s Build project. The district partnered with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for the Quintero-Mendez family.
Non-profit provides more free bicycles after initial giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A bicycle giveaway put on by the non-profit Men Making Moves earlier this month was so popular there weren’t enough bikes for the kids who showed up. The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.
College Station to celebrate MLK Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station, especially The Lincoln Recreation Center, is already planning the ways you can come out and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month. Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson says the center has planned several activities and events for January,...
Tomball City Council denies rezoning request for 99-home planned development on Zion Road
During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously denied a rezoning request that would have changed the zoning of 22.84 acres on Zion Road to accommodate a 99-home planned development. (Community Impact staff) During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously denied a rezoning request that...
Brazos Valley recording artist gives out toys to area kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday. He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”. Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls...
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
College Station kids practice etiquette techniques at Casa do Brasil
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Prodigy Learning Center received the ultimate dining experience when they got to have lunch at Casa do Brasil. The meal was a part of the etiquette training the kids have been participating in. The students have been learning the proper technique and were...
Rock into the new year with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start the new year off right with a family-friendly celebration at The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve is happening on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Lake Walk Pavilion. Enjoy free admission to...
Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative. “Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”
Bryan Aquatic Center closes to prepare for freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan is making preparations ahead of the change in temperature that starts on Thursday. City officials announced they have turned off many of the city-owned building’s water so the pipes won’t freeze. The Bryan Aquatic Center was winterized Wednesday and will...
Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery County under boil water orders after freezing temperatures
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Community remembers homeless lives lost at ‘Longest Night of the year’ vigil
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least 20 people experiencing homelessness die every day in the United States, that’s according to Homeless Deaths Count, a nonprofit whose goal is to ensure that the homeless population is not forgotten. For years shelters across the county have paused on Dec. 21, the...
Salvation Army in need of volunteers to finish out Red Kettle Campaign
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even as colder weather hits the Brazos Valley, the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is working hard to raise funds for their Red Kettle Campaign. In years past, the Salvation Army normally sees most of their Red Kettle donations in the days leading up to Christmas. But this year, volunteers and donations appear to be down according to a press release from the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. The organization reports that Dec. 19 was their lowest fundraising day of the season so far.
AgriLife Extension offers canning class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training. Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class. Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to...
Celebrate the holidays with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have family coming in from out of town and you’re looking for ways to entertain them, Destination Bryan has you covered. The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department has a way for the whole family to get active and have fun. Santa’s reindeer have escaped the North Pole and are hiding out across Bryan in different parks and recreational facilities. The “Reindeer on the Run” scavenger hunt will end with a prize drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Three winners will be selected.
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan. Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure. The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers. Gym-goers, many of which prepaid...
Daycare worker who worked in several facilities was arrested and charged for indecency with a child
Investigators said the daycare worker had access to kids through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts in the Houston area.
Free COVID tests available ahead of Holiday gatherings
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - To prepare for the holidays, the Brazos County Health District is giving away free rapid COVID-19 tests starting Thursday. Supplies are limited to two boxes per person, four tests total. Businesses and nonprofits can contact the health district for more tests. Below is a list...
