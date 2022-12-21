Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Last Call 2AM Saratoga Approves Early Bar Closing
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Following a lengthy discussion which pushed this week’s City Council meeting close to the midnight hour, officials approved a measure moving forward that directs the city attorney petition the N.Y. State Liquor Authority to prohibit the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. for any new city establishment seeking to secure a liquor license, or for any currently existing business seeking a license renewal.
wamc.org
Albany Central Warehouse changes hands as redevelopment effort begins
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy handed Jeff Buell, Principal of Redburn Development, documents officially transferring title of Central Warehouse outside the builidng as city, county and state officials looked on. (December 22, 2022) A new chapter has begun for downtown Albany's long-abandoned Central Warehouse, one of the area’s worst eyesores....
WRGB
"It's going to cause a problem" -- New law could leave bars with different closing times
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Accounts Dillon Moran isn’t sugar coating his thoughts on a resolution the city council passed this week. While he and Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub voted against it, it passed in a three-to-two vote. The measure focuses on when...
WNYT
Pittsfield company wins bid for former school
A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
Easements protect 373 acres on historic Hoosick farm
Battle Acres Farm, a historic 373-acre farm in the Town of Hoosick, has been permanently protected by Agricultural Stewardship Association conservation easements.
WRGB
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
glensfallschronicle.com
Lakefront Terrace Resort sells: $7.4-M
Another lakeside Lake George hotel has sold, this time the Lakefront Terrace Resort on Lake Shore Drive for $7.4-million, county records confirm. Hospitality realtor Mitchell Muroff brokered the sale. The seller is former Texas prosecutor Ken McGurk, “he’s part of the Kenny family who own a great many hotels in...
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
Saratoga County DA responds to officer-involved shooting
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen released a statement Wednesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place in Saratoga Springs on November 20 and the subsequent release of information by city officials.
Greenwich to get new wastewater treatment plant
The village of Greenwich will receive $4.4 million in federal funding in 2023, for a new wastewater treatment plant.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
Cohoes holiday decorating contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest have been announced!
WRGB
You Paid For It: Special session for lawmaker raise cost taxpayers thousands
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — So again, the $32,000 pay raise will cost you the taxpayer $6.8 million a year for the 213 state lawmakers. Senate leaders tell me both houses are under budget for the current fiscal year -- so that will cover the raises until the next state budget, but then a new allocation will be needed.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
