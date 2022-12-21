ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Last Call 2AM Saratoga Approves Early Bar Closing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Following a lengthy discussion which pushed this week’s City Council meeting close to the midnight hour, officials approved a measure moving forward that directs the city attorney petition the N.Y. State Liquor Authority to prohibit the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m. for any new city establishment seeking to secure a liquor license, or for any currently existing business seeking a license renewal.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Albany Central Warehouse changes hands as redevelopment effort begins

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy handed Jeff Buell, Principal of Redburn Development, documents officially transferring title of Central Warehouse outside the builidng as city, county and state officials looked on. (December 22, 2022) A new chapter has begun for downtown Albany's long-abandoned Central Warehouse, one of the area’s worst eyesores....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield company wins bid for former school

A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Lakefront Terrace Resort sells: $7.4-M

Another lakeside Lake George hotel has sold, this time the Lakefront Terrace Resort on Lake Shore Drive for $7.4-million, county records confirm. Hospitality realtor Mitchell Muroff brokered the sale. The seller is former Texas prosecutor Ken McGurk, “he’s part of the Kenny family who own a great many hotels in...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

You Paid For It: Special session for lawmaker raise cost taxpayers thousands

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — So again, the $32,000 pay raise will cost you the taxpayer $6.8 million a year for the 213 state lawmakers. Senate leaders tell me both houses are under budget for the current fiscal year -- so that will cover the raises until the next state budget, but then a new allocation will be needed.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy