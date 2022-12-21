Read full article on original website
Twin Falls Senior Headed to Washington D.C. for Senate Youth Program
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A senior from Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls will represent Idaho along with another senior from Eagle in Washington D.C. next year as part of a leadership program. The Idaho State Department of Education announced senior Emma Brulotte will join students from around the country in March at the nation's capitol as an Idaho delegate for the United States Youth Program. Brulotte also gets a $10,000 scholarship to the college or university she wants to attend. She had to demonstrate excellent academic performance along with holding a leadership position at her school or in the community. Brulotte has been serving on the Student Advisory Council that Superintendent of Public Instruction Sheriff Ybarra started. The Senate Youth Program has been ongoing for nearly 70 years and gives high school students the opportunity to see the U.S. government at work. Students get the chance to attend briefings and meetings with law makers, the president, justices of the Supreme Court, and other officials. Eagle High School Senior William Tadje will join Brulotte.
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local company has donated $250,000 to support the development of the Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park. Chobani announced on Wednesday that it will be celebrating its tenth year in the Magic Valley with a new tradition of a quarter-million-dollar donation each year, beginning with this gift. The plan for the park will be a redevelopment of the three-acre property, which will ultimately have public restrooms, an outdoor fitness area and open space for future development. For Chobani, this project was one they selected with intention.
Most Viewed Twin Falls Stories That You Looked at in 2022
From fascinating architecture, state growth, hidden treasure, or a record breaking elk that struck a chord with hunters across the Northwest, we compiled a list of some of the most viewed Twin Falls content on our app in 2022. Here's a quick trip down memory lane highlighting some of the...
Behind the Business: The 208 Bar and Grill
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last week, on Main Street in Downtown Jerome, The 208 Bar and Grill had their grand opening celebration. Manager Josh Nunes says it’s more than just a new business in Jerome, it’s a place where familiar faces can connect or reconnect. “A...
Winter weather advisory issued because of freezing rain creating hazardous conditions on local roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to alert the public that freezing rain is going to create hazardous conditions on local roads Friday night and Saturday morning. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travel," the weather service stated. "Slow down and use caution while traveling." The areas most impacted by the freezing rain are expected to be Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Raft River, Declo, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest forecast updates.
Five Southern Idaho Breakfast Restaurants That Are Worth The Drive
Twin Falls has no shortage of great choices for breakfast, but don't overlook these five Southern Idaho restaurants that are worth driving to from Twin Falls. Helens Cafe in Rogerson - 35 minutes from Twin Falls. You’re missing out if you pass up this little diner between Twin Falls and...
FORECAST: Jack Frost Up To Mischief In Twin Falls Thru New Year’s
Now that southern Idaho residents have been given an extended glimpse into what's in store weatherwise for the region through New Year's Day, it appears ol' Jack Frost is up to his usual icy ways according to the weather Gods. Santa Clause might have to deal with some poor weather and decreased visibility for his December 24 visit to the Magic Valley, but the same can't be said for the first few days of 2023.
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley
After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
Twin Falls Schools to Seek Renewal of $5.7 Million Levy Next March
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District will ask voters in March next year to renew a $5.7 million levy. The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees voted earlier in the week to add the supplemental levy to the March 14, 2023 ballot. The two-year levy will fund school safety and security programs, student activities, and staffing. According to the district the levy supports 70 classified staff which includes teachers, administrators, and support staff. In addition the funding pays for the School Resource Officers stationed at various schools and armed security guards at the elementary schools. The district said the levy would cost property taxpayers about $6.25 a month for every $100,000 of taxable property.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Snow showers moving in today
Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times. Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.
Twin Falls Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Closing; Final Sales On
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Country Music Award Winner Represented Twin Falls Shop At Grand Ol Opry
Country artist Lainey Wilson has blown onto the scene full force. She has won award after award and had so many collaborations with other artists. Lainey Wilson has been to the Twin Falls area a few times now. She was caught representing a local small shop while performing at the Grand Ol Opry.
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police Searching for Endangered Adult
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-c. Idaho State Police sent the altert at around 10:05 p.m Sunday evening for Verl Yergensen, who has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a medical condition and should not be driving. He may be in a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with 2TBZ363 plates. Call Twin Falls Police 208-735-43657 or 911 if you have any information on Verl.
