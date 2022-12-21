Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley
More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Moments of Blessings House of...
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
8newsnow.com
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing teen last seen near east Las Vegas park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a teen who may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance. 16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen Friday morning near Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, located at St. Louis Ave and Eastern.
news3lv.com
Crash on northbound US 95 cleared after creating traffic jam in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash snarled the early morning commute through downtown Las Vegas Thursday morning. The collision was reported around 5:21 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 near the Spaghetti Bowl, according to Nevada State Police dispatch logs. The scene was blocking two lanes, and traffic was backed...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run. Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.
8newsnow.com
Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police need help finding truck involved in hit-and-run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department needs help finding a truck in connection to a hit-and-run. Authorities said the incident occurred at the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Further investigation revealed the blunt force trauma to the victim resulted from...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for man seen stealing copper wire in northeast valley neighborhood
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command are looking for a man accused of stealing copper wire last month. Police did not specify when or where the theft took place but stated it happened in the northeast area of town in November.
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas man riding ‘homemade go-cart’ hospitalized after colliding with parked SUV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his “homemade go-cart” into a parked SUV, metro said. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue, between Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police release 911 calls from deadly crash that killed 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 received the 911 calls from the deadly crash that killed two toddlers earlier this month. "Is it a house or apartment? Oh my God, there is a baby. Is it a house, apartment, or business? It's on the street, there is a bad accident, and there is a baby here laying on the street and the mom too," one 911 call said.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Fox5 KVVU
Police activity closes EB 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RTC is advising that police activity has closed a portion of the 215 Beltway Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from RTC, the EB 215 Northern Beltway is closed at Hualapai Way. RTC advised motorists to expect more than 4 hours for clearance and to...
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K in repairs, protection after catalytic converter thefts
A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. "We can't afford to keep doing it," Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.
Fox5 KVVU
Police bodycam video shows moments after North Las Vegas crash killing two toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New footage from police show the moments after a fatal car crash left two children died while their mother and aunt were injured. The women are facing several felony charges. Body camera footage from the first officer that arrived at the scene shows two women...
news3lv.com
Site of Alpine Motel fire continues to remodel three years after deadly fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wednesday marks three years since the deadly fire at the Alpine Motel, which left six people dead and 13 others hurt. It's remembered as one of the deadliest fires in Clark County history. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Opportunity Village tickets, donations will be matched...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man faces murder charge in stabbing death of boyfriend, records show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is charged with open murder after he allegedly stabbed his boyfriend to death during an argument on Dec. 15, according to investigators. Anthony Cardenas, 27, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is being held without...
Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out man who shot Chinatown waiter ceases Las Vegas operations
A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond.
