ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
JEAN, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley

More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Moments of Blessings House of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy