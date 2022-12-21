Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Gabby Pass, Paris Fillingame lead Collins Hill win
DAHLONEGA — Collins Hill’s girls basketball team rolled to a 74-44 win over Roswell in the Kelly King Classic on Wednesday. Gabby Pass scored 25 points, and Paris Fillingame scored 21 to power the victory. Kaleigh Heywood had 11 points, and Takaria Lanier added nine points.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: Evan Dunston breaks Brookwood record with 10 3-pointers
SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston scored 31 points and broke a school record with 10 3-pointers Wednesday in Brookwood’s 76-45 win over Central Gwinnett in boys basketball. The previous record of eight 3-pointers was held by a trio of players — Brent Martin (2001), Channing Toney (2004) and Nate Hamilton (2007). He also tied the Gwinnett record of 10 set in 1992-93 by Dacula's Ryan Patterson.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships
Sports editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.
Henry County Daily Herald
Union Grove's Julien Davis, Quinton Griffin join college football programs
Union Grove seniors Julien Davis and Quinton Griffin joined college football programs on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Davis signed with East Carolina, while Griffin signed with the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
gwinnettprepsports.com
No. 18 Indiana keeps Kennesaw State at bay
Tamar Bates scored 19 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino chipped in 18 points Friday as No. 18 Indiana pulled away for a 69-55 home win over Kennesaw State in nonleague action from Bloomington, Ind. Race Thompson pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Hoosiers (10-3), who continued to...
Georgia football signs 4-star Gabriel Harris on Signing Day
Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy four-star edge defender Gabriel Harris made it official on signing day Wednesday, signing with Georgia over Florida State and Florida. First-year outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class
Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kayin Lee, 4-star CB out of Georgia, flips from Ohio State to SEC West program
Kayin Lee, who’d been committed to Ohio State since June 27, decided to flip to the SEC on Wednesday. Lee, who is from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia), committed to Auburn. Lee is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds and at the time of his commitment was rated the No. 13 Peach State product, No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Auburn by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff.
Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs
Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
dawgnation.com
Early returns matter for 2023 Georgia football recruiting class: ‘This is a group that really wants to be great’
ATHENS — Kearis Jackson looked around his locker and noted he had three new faces around him. Those would be incoming freshmen Anthony Evans, Yazeed Haynes and Tyler Williams. Those three wide receivers, along with six other members of the 2023 signing class, arrived on campus this week and began practicing with the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football did not get a national championship recruiting bump and Kirby Smart knows why
ATHENS — Some might think that winning a national championship would have some grand impact on Georgia’s recruiting efforts. That they’d recruit even better now that they’ve shown proof of concept, that you can in fact win at Georgia. But that didn’t happen with the 2023...
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Roderick Robinson Signs With Georgia
2023 running back Roderick Robinson has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Peyton Woodring Signs With Georgia
Kicker Peyton Woodring has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
wuga.org
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens
Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
Cold closes campus: UGA staffers are off until the new year
The University of Georgia is closed on what was supposed to have been the last day for UGA staff to report for work. University president Jere Morehead pulled the plug on normal operations in advance of the cold and windy weather that is in the forecast for today. University staff...
