Kayin Lee, who’d been committed to Ohio State since June 27, decided to flip to the SEC on Wednesday. Lee, who is from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia), committed to Auburn. Lee is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds and at the time of his commitment was rated the No. 13 Peach State product, No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Auburn by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO