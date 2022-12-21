ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: Evan Dunston breaks Brookwood record with 10 3-pointers

SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston scored 31 points and broke a school record with 10 3-pointers Wednesday in Brookwood’s 76-45 win over Central Gwinnett in boys basketball. The previous record of eight 3-pointers was held by a trio of players — Brent Martin (2001), Channing Toney (2004) and Nate Hamilton (2007). He also tied the Gwinnett record of 10 set in 1992-93 by Dacula's Ryan Patterson.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek-North Gwinnett rivalry renewed among 2023 Corky Kell Classic football games

One Gwinnett high school football rivalry will be renewed among the six games involving local teams in the 2023 Corky Kell Classic. Former region foes Mill Creek and North Gwinnett, moved into opposite regions last season after reclassification, will play the 4 p.m. game Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It part of four local games at the Atlanta venue — the Aug. 19 schedule also features Norcross vs. Marietta at 10 a.m., Brookwood vs. McEachern at 1 p.m. and Grayson vs. Walton at 7 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Josh Kavel's buzzer-beater gives Wesleyan boys thrilling win

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Josh Kavel’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Wesleyan's boys basketball team, ranked 10th in Class AAA, to a 44-42 victory over Stephenson, No. 9 in AAAA, in the Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic consolation game Wednesday. Kavel led the win with 21 points, five rebounds, five steals and...
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Archer wrestlers win first Gwinnett County title since 2012-13 season

LILBURN — A decade after its last Gwinnett County championship, Archer’s wrestling team is on top again. The Tigers won the Gwinnett County Championships for the first time since the 2012-13 season Thursday with 205 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Mountain View (165), third-place Brookwood (157.5) and fourth-place North Gwinnett (157). Host Parkview was fifth with 148 points.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
FanSided

Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs

Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
ATHENS, GA
95.3 The Bear

Justice Haynes is Officially Part of the Program

On Wednesday, 5-star running back Justice Haynes of Buford, Ga. signed his letter of intent to come and play for the Crimson Tide. Haynes is listed as the No. 3 running back prospect in the country by 247 Composite. Haynes has been very vocal and adamant about his commitment to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kayin Lee, 4-star CB out of Georgia, flips from Ohio State to SEC West program

Kayin Lee, who’d been committed to Ohio State since June 27, decided to flip to the SEC on Wednesday. Lee, who is from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia), committed to Auburn. Lee is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds and at the time of his commitment was rated the No. 13 Peach State product, No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Auburn by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff.
COLUMBUS, OH
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
LAMAR COUNTY, GA

