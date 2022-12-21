Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek boys basketball beats Shiloh, extends winning streak to seven games
NORCROSS — Mill Creek’s boys basketball team defeated Shiloh 55-44 Friday in the Creek Classic at Meadowcreek, extending its win streak to seven games. It also was the ninth victory in the Hawks’ last 10 games.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Gabby Pass, Paris Fillingame lead Collins Hill win
DAHLONEGA — Collins Hill’s girls basketball team rolled to a 74-44 win over Roswell in the Kelly King Classic on Wednesday. Gabby Pass scored 25 points, and Paris Fillingame scored 21 to power the victory. Kaleigh Heywood had 11 points, and Takaria Lanier added nine points.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: Evan Dunston breaks Brookwood record with 10 3-pointers
SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston scored 31 points and broke a school record with 10 3-pointers Wednesday in Brookwood’s 76-45 win over Central Gwinnett in boys basketball. The previous record of eight 3-pointers was held by a trio of players — Brent Martin (2001), Channing Toney (2004) and Nate Hamilton (2007). He also tied the Gwinnett record of 10 set in 1992-93 by Dacula's Ryan Patterson.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek-North Gwinnett rivalry renewed among 2023 Corky Kell Classic football games
One Gwinnett high school football rivalry will be renewed among the six games involving local teams in the 2023 Corky Kell Classic. Former region foes Mill Creek and North Gwinnett, moved into opposite regions last season after reclassification, will play the 4 p.m. game Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It part of four local games at the Atlanta venue — the Aug. 19 schedule also features Norcross vs. Marietta at 10 a.m., Brookwood vs. McEachern at 1 p.m. and Grayson vs. Walton at 7 p.m.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Seckinger boys basketball continues winning ways, defeats Ola
BUFORD — The Seckinger boys basketball team won again Wednesday night, defeating Ola 49-46. The Jaguars, winners of six of their last seven, enter the Christmas break with a 9-3 record.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Josh Kavel's buzzer-beater gives Wesleyan boys thrilling win
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Josh Kavel’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Wesleyan's boys basketball team, ranked 10th in Class AAA, to a 44-42 victory over Stephenson, No. 9 in AAAA, in the Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic consolation game Wednesday. Kavel led the win with 21 points, five rebounds, five steals and...
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships
Sports editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer wrestlers win first Gwinnett County title since 2012-13 season
LILBURN — A decade after its last Gwinnett County championship, Archer’s wrestling team is on top again. The Tigers won the Gwinnett County Championships for the first time since the 2012-13 season Thursday with 205 points, finishing ahead of runner-up Mountain View (165), third-place Brookwood (157.5) and fourth-place North Gwinnett (157). Host Parkview was fifth with 148 points.
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
"Exciting" early signing day for Langston Hughes
The Langston Hughes Panthers football team added another significant moment to their outstanding 2022 football season as six recruits sign NLI’s on early signing day.
Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs
Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
Justice Haynes is Officially Part of the Program
On Wednesday, 5-star running back Justice Haynes of Buford, Ga. signed his letter of intent to come and play for the Crimson Tide. Haynes is listed as the No. 3 running back prospect in the country by 247 Composite. Haynes has been very vocal and adamant about his commitment to...
NSD Updates: Justyn Rhett Signs With Georgia
After an eventful recruiting, Justyn Rhett is officially a Georgia Bulldog.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football did not get a national championship recruiting bump and Kirby Smart knows why
ATHENS — Some might think that winning a national championship would have some grand impact on Georgia’s recruiting efforts. That they’d recruit even better now that they’ve shown proof of concept, that you can in fact win at Georgia. But that didn’t happen with the 2023...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kayin Lee, 4-star CB out of Georgia, flips from Ohio State to SEC West program
Kayin Lee, who’d been committed to Ohio State since June 27, decided to flip to the SEC on Wednesday. Lee, who is from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia), committed to Auburn. Lee is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds and at the time of his commitment was rated the No. 13 Peach State product, No. 18 cornerback and No. 145 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited to Auburn by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff.
Peyton Woodring Signs With Georgia
Kicker Peyton Woodring has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Slain father of 2, Riverdale mayor’s nephew remembered for kindness, selflessness
Casting a fishing rod into a metro Atlanta lake amid the occasional sound of splashing water against the humming of the ...
