Fairland rides big 3rd quarter to win over Lucas
MT. VERNON — The Fairland Dragons proved one good quarter can make a big difference. Leading by just one point at halftime, the Dragons used a big third quarter to open up a comfortable lead as they went on to beat the Lucas Cubs 52-45 on Thursday in the Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament.
Ironton’s Perkins signs to play for Bearcats
Fortunately for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ty Perkins has a good memory. The Ironton Fighting Tigers All-Ohio wide receiver originally committed to the Bearcats when Luke Fickell was the head coach. But Fickell was hired as the new Wisconsin head coach and Perkins was somewhat feeling in limbo until he met with the new UC head coach Scott Satterfield who had been the coach at Louisville.
Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise
The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
Redwomen team gives back to the community
The Rock Hill Redwomen didn’t play a game Wednesday night but they may have had their biggest assist of the season. The Redwomen basketball team visited the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley retirement home in Ironton bringing Christmas gifts and visiting with the senior citizens. “We wanted to give...
Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest
Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
Marshall adds 8 recruits to football program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall’s football program welcomed several new members of its family during National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday. Fresh off a 9-4 season and victory in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that ended the year with a five-game winning streak, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the additions of the eight players announced fills several needs due to graduation losses while building a baseline for the rest of the class as well.
Britton Barlow
Britton Brinkley “Bink” Barlow, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the care of Community Hospice House of Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Ironton to the late Julia (Freeman) and Brinkley Howell Barlow. He graduated from Ironton High School in 1948 and served four years...
Spreading Christmas cheer
Tribune columnist Dr. MJ Wixsom, owner of the Guardian Animal Medical Center, reads Christmas stories on Dec. 17 as part of Greenup, Kentucky’s Christmas on the Square event.
Gallery: Yvonne DeKay Christmas show
The Yvonne DeKay School of Dance holiday show, “The Magic of Christmas,” took place at Ironton High School on Dec. 17. Featuring dancers ranging in age from preschool to high school, studio owner Yvonne Sinnott said she was especially pleased with this year’s show and considers it one of the best performed she’s seen at her school.
Making the holiday brighter (WITH GALLERY)
SOUTH POINT — For one Monday afternoon, the South Point Community Center was one of the most joyous places on earth. Thanks to the South Point Christmas Project, 20 children — 10 from Burlington and 10 from South Point elementary schools, were thrilled as Santa arrived at the building and gave them items from their holiday wish lists.
Special delivery: Santa letters sent to North Pole after winds destroy mail box
On Friday, The Ironton Tribune found a batch of mail unlike what we normally receive… several letters from kids addressed to Santa Claus. It turns out at around 5 a.m., Ironton Police Department Sgt. Brandon Blankenship was on patrol and noticed that the Santa mail box by the Rotary Fountain had been destroyed by high winds and the letters addressed to Santa Claus were scattered around.
