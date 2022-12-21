ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is trying to identify a male who they said robbed a south Tulsa smoke shop at gun point.

In a social media post, TPD said an armed robbery occurred just after midnight on Oct. 10 at a smoke shop near E. 71st St and S. Memorial Dr.

According to TPD, the suspect confronted an employee of the store and the employee’s girlfriend as the two were locking the store up. The suspect pulled out a pistol and forced the two into the back of the store.

TPD said the suspect took 20 boxes of vape pens and cash from the register before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

