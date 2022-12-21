ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

David Stone, 5-star 2024 DL, lists 5 SEC teams among top 10

David Stone has narrowed his consideration on a destination to play college football. It’s not a guarantee that the 5-star recruit is going to choose an SEC school when it comes time for the prized 2024 defensive lineman to make his decision. But the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, product has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded

Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Sign 24 Players on First Day of Early Period

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of OU's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Of OU's 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale by recruiting...
NORMAN, OK
Fast Casual

Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut

California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WCJB

TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
