Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
saturdaydownsouth.com
David Stone, 5-star 2024 DL, lists 5 SEC teams among top 10
David Stone has narrowed his consideration on a destination to play college football. It’s not a guarantee that the 5-star recruit is going to choose an SEC school when it comes time for the prized 2024 defensive lineman to make his decision. But the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, product has...
Oklahoma's Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables' Defense
Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti all have varying skillsets that will help fill out the linebacker room as the trio develops at Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: For Sooners, roster churn is 'always tough,' but 'we respect it,' while focus remains on Florida State
With double-digit players transferring away and four starters sitting out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, Oklahoma will operate with a significantly reduced roster when it faces Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando. Players who stayed for the bowl held varying feelings as they...
Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition
Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Run By Florida at Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE – Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 40 points as No. 23/18 Oklahoma dominated Florida in a wire-to-wire 95-79 victory at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday night in Charlotte. Robertson buried six 3-pointers to break the NCAA record for career games with five made treys at...
In Notre Dame Transfer Jacob Lacey, Oklahoma Landed 'Great Maturity, Natural Leadership'
Lacey's playing time dwindled in four seasons at Notre Dame, but he logged more than 600 snaps and represents a real need for a Sooner d-line gutted by attrition.
Oklahoma Misses Out On 4-Star Edge Rusher to Texas
2023 4-star EDGE Tausili Akana announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.
Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded
Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sign 24 Players on First Day of Early Period
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of OU's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period. Of OU's 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale by recruiting...
In Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma Landed a 'Foundational' Quarterback
The Sooners' newest QB is the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class and can "really spin the football," has "first class" leadership, elite toughness and "can own a room."
Oklahoma Adds Local Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver
The Sooners made an addition to their 2023 crop of players with a local wide receiver.
Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Edge Adepoju Adebawore
Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.
Fast Casual
Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut
California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
WCJB
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being built at the new Alachua county sports and event center at Celebration Pointe. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the...
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
ocolly.com
Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room
An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
Christmas fun facts from Oklahoma history
The Oklahoma Historical Society has shared some holiday fun facts pulled from Oklahoma's history.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma teacher directing faith based film she wrote about her dad’s life who is a Vietnam vet
RIPLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma teacher Robin Maxwell usually teaches students in a classroom in Noble, Okla. Maxwell is currently on Winter break and finds herself on a film set during her school break directing a movie she wrote. Today, the crew was scheduled to shoot exterior scenes. However, the...
WCJB
TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
