Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
NOLA.com
Sugar Bowl officials are prepared to adapt to changing times
Much like the start of the new year, the Sugar Bowl is almost here. No. 5 Alabama — extending its number of Sugar Bowl appearances to 17 — and No. 10 Kansas State — fresh off winning the Big 12 championship game and making its Sugar Bowl debut — arrive Monday, giving them six days in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr DE Jonathan Bax is ready to go 'where his feet are going to be'
It was a difficult summer for Karr defensive end Jonathan Bax as he wrestled with his choices for a college future. But those anxious moments of uncertainty gave way to celebration on Wednesday as Bax and Karr two teammates made their college selections on early National Signing Day. Bax, a...
NOLA.com
How exactly cold was it in Cleveland for the Saints-Browns game?
It was officially 9 degrees upon Saturday’s Week 16 kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Ohio. That makes it the coldest game in Saints franchise history. The previous low was 24 degrees on Dec. 26, 1993 at Veterans Stadium in Pennsylvania, where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Saints, 37-26.
NOLA.com
Slidell's Mia Decker is the first female to earn football Academic All-State honors
Slidell kicker Mia Decker was excited when she learned she earned a spot on the LHSAA Class 5A Academic All-State football team. The senior spent countless hours in the classroom and on the field as a two-year starter for the District 6-5A champion Tigers. So, she was understandably excited as...
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NOLA.com
Hammond-based Salad Station could add up to 11 restaurants in 2023, CEO says
The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe. Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location “any day now” and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
NOLA.com
Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing
The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
NOLA.com
New Orleans music legend Walter 'Wolfman' Washington has passed
Legendary New Orleans musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington passed away Friday from cancer, just two days after his 79th birthday. Calling Washington a “bluesman” feels woefully inadequate in describing the dapperly dressed, musically diverse mainstay of the city’s scene for more than six decades. Washington combined traditional blues with funk, jazz and R&B to create a sound that was at once utterly unique and yet immediately identifiable as springing forth from the streets and bars of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Slidell residents expected to line up for free trees
Keep Slidell Beautiful plans a tree giveaway in Fritchie Park on Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but don't be late. The trees will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents will also be limited to one tree per household, and the trees are for Slidell...
NOLA.com
Here are the coldest days in New Orleans history. Will 2022 break the record?
Cold? Yes. A record cold? No. The National Weather Service forecasts that the polar vortex now pushing toward southeast Louisiana will sink temperatures as low as 23 degrees Friday night. Residents are moving to protect their pets, outdoor plants and exposed water pipes. In New Orleans, the average low in...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Mandina’s on Canal Street
One of my favorite restaurants to bring visitors to for a real New Orleans experience is Mandina’s on Canal Street. Was its iconic pink building built as a home? What is its history?. In 1898, Sebastian Mandina came to New Orleans from his native Sicily. He purchased a house...
NOLA.com
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 8-12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 8-12, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Transfers for West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 8-12, 2022. HARAHAN. Grove Park subdivision, lot 69, square 6: Ernest F. Meisner II to Jacquelyn...
NOLA.com
I-10 East reopens after fiery crash over Bonnet Carre Spillway, traffic officials say
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway were reopened Friday morning after being closed for more than an hour due to a vehicle fire, traffic officials said around 11 a.m. The bridge was closed at mile marker 213 heading into New Orleans and traffic was backed...
NOLA.com
1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
NOLA.com
Comedian Boogie B identified as man shot dead in Rouses parking lot in New Orleans
Social media personality Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been identified as the man shot dead in front of the Rouses Market in New Orleans' Central Business District, according to a law enforcement source and a friend of the comedian. Montrell, 43, known for his series "New Orleans Hood History," in...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: New Orleans interim police chief is all about business, and she wants the job
I'm not sure the New Orleans Police Department and the City of New Orleans are ready for Michelle Woodfork. She's all about business, and she knows what she wants. When Woodfork was a high school student at St. Mary's Academy, she learned to walk right and do the right thing. The Sisters of the Holy Family helped her establish a firm foundation that she's carried into her new role as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NOLA.com
Man wanted for robbing elderly woman in New Orleans arrested at Slidell motel
A man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in New Orleans has been taken into custody, Slidell Police said Friday. Shampain Poole, 22, was found at a motel where he was taken into custody and booked as a fugitive in the Slidell jail. He is awaiting extradition to New Orleans to face charges.
NOLA.com
New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City
One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
Comments / 0