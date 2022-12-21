Whiz Kids: Manoa boy on track to raise over $12,000 for Make-A-Wish Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) – It is an ambitious mission, but one that 12-year-old Nainoa Tindle can handle.

“I am doing a lemonade stand for Make-A-Wish Hawaii,” said the Hawaii Baptist Academy student.

News of his endeavors was a pleasant surprise for the non-profit.

“A lot of our donations come from corporate sponsors,” said Make-A-Wish Hawaii President and CEO Trini Kaopuiki.

“So when you hear about a 12-year-old boy wanting to give back to his community and help make wishes come true for other kids, it’s pretty darn special.”

Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s mission is to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses. But, granting wishes is not cheap.

“Our goal right now is $12,500. I had a meeting with Make-A-Wish. An average wish costs about $12,500,” said Tindle.

Not wasting any time, Tindle enlisted the help of his parents and friends. They sold lemonade in the front yard of the family’s Manoa home, hoping to entice hikers walking to a nearby trailhead with a glass of ice-cold lemonade.

“We know we’re privileged. There is nothing Nainoa needs. We live in this community; we have to give back, especially to other kids in need,” said Tindle’s mother, Lisa Hartwell.

Tindle is close to reaching his goal, thanks to thirsty hikers and corporate sponsors like Diamond Bakery and AIO.

Besides selling lemonade, Nainoa is asking people to write letters to Santa. Macy’s will donate $1 per letter.

By recruiting over 2,000 students at eight schools to write letters to Santa, Nainoa ended up with 4,135 letters. Macy’s will donate $8,270 to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

The Manoa boy also managed to get Southwest Airlines to donate two round-trip tickets from Hawaii to the Mainland to be auctioned off through Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

“This is our third fundraiser he’s done, but this is by far the biggest,” said father, Chuck Tindle.

In past years, Nainoa has taken the profits from his lemonade stand to give to the Toys for Tots program and to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

It seems this little philanthropist is just getting started.

“I like that [the non-profit] is able to make kids who may spend their whole lives in the hospital, they’re able to make them happy,” said Nainoa.