Bloomington, IN

Five-Star Friday: Hood-Schifino and Bates push IU over KSU

Mike Woodson has completely reconstructed Indiana’s backcourt within two seasons on the job. Adding Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates to the roster, both of whom were five-star recruits at various points per 247Sports, made the difference on Friday night, helping IU avoid a Christmas-time catastrophe. Bates lit up the...
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
Homecoming for Leader of Hoosier Agriculture

(Indianapolis, IN) - It’s sort of a homecoming for Bruce Kettler, who’s going from Indiana’s top dog in agriculture to a sector of the farming industry he grew up on. Kettler, the Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, will be leaving the post nearly five years after being named to the position by Governor Eric Holcomb. His last day on the job is January 6.
Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
Indianapolis, state leaders detail winter storm preps

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis and state leaders laid out their plans ahead of the winter storm. The plans cover how to keep roads clear, helping people who are experiencing homelessness, protecting pets and even activating the Indiana National Guard. City leaders and public health officials said the storm's expected sub-zero...
The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis

Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
Friends search for missing Avon man

Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
HELP FIND DONALD MILLER

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
