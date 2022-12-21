Read full article on original website
Darryl Boone
3d ago
Hollenbeck said four days after he was attacked, he found out his houseless neighbors were being forced to move..... Hollenbeck was free to take them all indoors and share his abode
maxvonsteele
3d ago
Maybe he should be more aware of his surroundings. A real man does not have to rely on others to keep himself safe- but then we are talking about Portland and the real men left.
Beachy22
2d ago
yes so fortunate, I get my daily exercise jumping over piles of human feces. I no longer have to worry about the high price of gasoline , cause my car got stolen, they helped me during this summers heatwave by breaking out some of my homes windows yes so fortunate
