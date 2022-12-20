Kansas football lands commitment from Minnesota transfer Gage Keys, a D-Lineman with 3 years of eligibility remaining

Read full article on original website
Austin Booker feels he can maximize his potential at Kansas
Minnesota defensive end transfer Austin Booker announced his commitment to Kansas on Thursday evening. He picked KU over multiple Big 10 programs and is set to enroll in January. The defensive end redshirted in his first season with the Minnesota program in 2021. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Booker...
Lance Leipold talks Jason Bean's status for next season, if KU will look for a high school quarterback in '23
The Kansas football quarterback room is in an interesting spot as the New Year comes around. The Jayhawks have a star quarterback in Jalon Daniels, who took college football by storm in September and led KU to its best start in over a decade. Behind him, KU has a rising redshirt sophomore in Ben Easters and a rising redshirt freshman Ethan Vasko. But there are two quarterback dominoes that remained heading into National Signing Day week and both appear to have fallen or are in the process of falling.
Kansas ends bowl drought vs. Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
It’s often the case for bowl games. One team is excited to be there while the other accepted the bid
Jayhawks not discouraged by cold shooting performance, but should they be?
The comparison is too obvious. On a frigid night in Lawrence, where the wind chill was as low as -27 and the actual temperature was -3, the Kansas men’s basketball team had a cold shooting night. The Jayhawks went 4-for-20 from long range in a 68-54 win over Harvard to close out nonconference play on Thursday night inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day
It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
KU’s Lance Leipold says crazy busy month ‘a lot more fun than last December’
By Kansas football coach Lance Leipold’s own count, the last two weeks of recruiting took him to “a lot of states in a very short period of time.”. It all led to the Leipold and company officially signing a 12-man class on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, which featured KU receiving letters of intent from 12 3-star high school prospects.
Headlines for Saturday, December 24, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Canadian oil company TC Energy says it will soon resume pumping oil through Kansas, even as it continues cleanup from its biggest ever oil spill earlier this month. The U.S. Department of Transportation has given approval, though TC Energy says inspections and preparations are ongoing. It's still not clear what caused the Keystone's biggest spill ever on December 7th in north-central Kansas. Nearly 600,000 gallons spilled.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
These Johnson County cities require you to shovel sidewalks after snow
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow. Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks in front of your property:. Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to...
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
