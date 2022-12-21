ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Vehicle Accident In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident on the West Side

Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened around 12:30 pm near Winnebago and Chestnut. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident near this intersection. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Roadways are becoming slippery. Do not travel unless you have too. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street between Latham and Gleasman roads in Winnebago County is closed due to a serious traffic incident. Winnebago County deputies say no one is seriously injured, but the accident has first responders detouring traffic while cleanup is underway. More than 9 cars slammed into...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Black Smoke Coming From The Airport Area

Sources are reporting a possible fire scene near the Rockford Airport. Initial reports are saying just before noon today,. There was a lot of Black smoke coming from Main and Beltline area. Many reports are saying they believe the fire is at, or near the Rockford Airport. When emergency personnel...
nbc15.com

Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle In Ditch In Machesney Park

At approximately 10:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 5000 block of Minns Drive In Machesney Park for a auto accident. Initial reports are this was a one vehicle accident with the vehicle going into a ditch. The driver was initially unconscious but came to after medical arrived.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
nbc15.com

Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Geneva fatal crash; vehicle rolls after collision

TOWN OF GENEVA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman is dead following a crash in the Town of Geneva on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim has been identified as Barbara Fischer. The accident involved two eastbound vehicles on US Highway 12 near Springfield Road. It was reported that the vehicle...
ELKHORN, WI

