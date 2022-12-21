The Long Beach Rescue Mission is debuting its new tool to connect with homeless residents. Instead of people coming to them, the faith-based nonprofit will now meet their prospective clients in the field thanks to their new "Search and Rescue" van. "There's an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness and those that may not know about the service that we provide, so we want them to get to know us," said Executive Director Jeff Levine. Levine said that donors helped purchase the van which will help staff drive around, searching for anyone needing a hot meal, toiletries, resources and prayer. With...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO