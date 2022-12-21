ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt

LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

L.A.’s New Mayor Rescinds Directive Meant To Light Up The Hollywood Sign At Night

Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach seeks proposals for housing funding, rent vouchers

The city of Long Beach seeks to award up to $5 million to developers for affordable rental housing construction and is also offering 200 federally funded vouchers for rental assistance available to property owners and developers of affordable homes, the city announced Thursday. The $5 million “residual receipt loans,” which...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach launches homeless info hub webpage

Long Beach launched a new Homeless Services and Information Hub webpage, the city announced Wednesday. The city describes the webpage “as a multifaceted information and resource hub for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Long Beach and as a localized platform where all community members can learn more about the City’s efforts to combat the homeless crisis and how to get involved.”
LONG BEACH, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment

The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach charity debuts new 'Search and Rescue' van for homeless

The Long Beach Rescue Mission is debuting its new tool to connect with homeless residents. Instead of people coming to them, the faith-based nonprofit will now meet their prospective clients in the field thanks to their new "Search and Rescue" van. "There's an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness and those that may not know about the service that we provide, so we want them to get to know us," said Executive Director Jeff Levine. Levine said that donors helped purchase the van which will help staff drive around, searching for anyone needing a hot meal, toiletries, resources and prayer. With...
LONG BEACH, CA
capitalandmain.com

As Eviction Notices Arrive, Reclaimers Brace for Last Christmas in El Sereno

It’s a quiet Friday afternoon in El Sereno, a working-class suburb in Northeast Los Angeles, as Martha Escudero sits over a laptop to play games with her two young daughters. This is the home they’ve known for the last two years, with a holiday wreath now on the front door and a cat named Simba wandering the carpet. But their time here may soon come to an end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Restaurant Named One of 101 Best LA Restaurants

A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.
LOS ANGELES, CA

