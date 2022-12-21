Read full article on original website
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
4 Great Seafood Places in California
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In California
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina Massacre
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
L.A.’s New Mayor Rescinds Directive Meant To Light Up The Hollywood Sign At Night
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote to city department leaders stating that there would be no replacement order. Garcetti signed the directive on Dec. 11, his final day in office. The City Charter notes that executive directives take effect 15 days after publication, and “shall be binding on all departments, commissions, appointed officers and employees of the city” unless it is...
De León claims some L.A. Council colleagues have reached out, blames ‘narrative'
Embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant today in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the council who have reached out to him.
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today.
Long Beach seeks proposals for housing funding, rent vouchers
The city of Long Beach seeks to award up to $5 million to developers for affordable rental housing construction and is also offering 200 federally funded vouchers for rental assistance available to property owners and developers of affordable homes, the city announced Thursday. The $5 million “residual receipt loans,” which...
2urbangirls.com
Rex Richardson plans to declare citywide emergency on homelessness in first act as mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson,...
Richardson, in first act as LB mayor, moves for homeless state of emergency
In his first official act as mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson moved forward Wednesday on a plan to declare a citywide state of emergency on homelessness — mirroring the first step of his fellow newly elected mayor, Karen Bass of Los Angeles. Richardson, who was inaugurated Tuesday night...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Mayor Rex Richardson Requests to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness
In his first act as Mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson requested City Manager Tom Modica to bring a declaration of a Citywide State of Emergency on homelessness before the Long Beach City Council at their next meeting on January 10th, 2023. In a letter addressed to the City Manager...
LA Mayor Karen Bass meets with Gov. Newsom's administration to combat homelessness
There are nearly 40,000 people living on the street in Los Angeles.
Long Beach launches homeless info hub webpage
Long Beach launched a new Homeless Services and Information Hub webpage, the city announced Wednesday. The city describes the webpage “as a multifaceted information and resource hub for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Long Beach and as a localized platform where all community members can learn more about the City’s efforts to combat the homeless crisis and how to get involved.”
Former Santa Monica mayor killed in plane crash in Santa Monica
The investigation was continuing today into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter.
At Boyle Heights vigil, activists again demand Kevin de León resignation￼
A group of activists held a protest and candlelight vigil Wednesday night in front of Kevin de León’s Boyle Heights office, demanding that the embattled councilmember resign over his involvement in a racist recording and calling attention to the city’s homelessness crisis. The protest was reported by...
NBC Los Angeles
Karen Bass Launches Program Seeking to Change LA's Approach to Homeless Encampments
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Wednesday aimed at changing the city's approach to homeless encampments. In one of her first official acts as mayor, Bass' executive directive launches the Inside Safe Initiative. The program seeks to proactively bring unhoused residents indoors and prevent sidewalk encampments from returning. Her...
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January
Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva discusses homelessness, Sheila Kuehl, and Measure A
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues his weekly address to LA County residents every Wednesday at 11 a.m. as he did when he was Sheriff. This week he discussed the City and County of Los Angeles elected leaders “locking arms” to fight homelessness, together, provided somewhat of an update on the investigation of former County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, and whether he believed the Board of Supervisors would attempt to remove the elected Sheriff under Measure A, which LA County voters passed Nov. 8.
Long Beach charity debuts new 'Search and Rescue' van for homeless
The Long Beach Rescue Mission is debuting its new tool to connect with homeless residents. Instead of people coming to them, the faith-based nonprofit will now meet their prospective clients in the field thanks to their new "Search and Rescue" van. "There's an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness and those that may not know about the service that we provide, so we want them to get to know us," said Executive Director Jeff Levine. Levine said that donors helped purchase the van which will help staff drive around, searching for anyone needing a hot meal, toiletries, resources and prayer. With...
capitalandmain.com
As Eviction Notices Arrive, Reclaimers Brace for Last Christmas in El Sereno
It’s a quiet Friday afternoon in El Sereno, a working-class suburb in Northeast Los Angeles, as Martha Escudero sits over a laptop to play games with her two young daughters. This is the home they’ve known for the last two years, with a holiday wreath now on the front door and a cat named Simba wandering the carpet. But their time here may soon come to an end.
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Restaurant Named One of 101 Best LA Restaurants
A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.
