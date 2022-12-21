High school girls basketball: Elise Bender perfect from free-throw line for Anthony Wayne

Elise Bender scored a game-high 16 points and was 8-for-8 at the free-throw line as host Anthony Wayne topped Whitmer 61-28 on Tuesday for a nonleague girls basketball victory.

Jada Shoup and Denni Lawrence had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Whitmer.

GENOA 48, ROSSFORD 26

The visiting Comets shut out the host Bulldogs for a 12-0 first-quarter lead before picking up a Northern Buckeye Conference victory.

Addisyn Moritz had a game-high 15 points with two 3-pointers to lead Genoa.

ELMWOOD 56, LAKE 36

MILLBURY — Elmwood’s Cara Frank scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter as the Royals got by Lake in NBC action.

Elise Staczek’s 15 points paced Lake (4-6, 4-3 NBC).

WOODMORE 52, EASTWOOD 14

PEMBERVILLE — Woodmore outscored Eastwood by at least eight points in each quarter in picking up an NBC victory. Kara Schneider had a game-high 13 points for the Wildcats.

FOSTORIA 70, OTSEGO 26

FOSTORIA — Lyrique Johnson scored 20 points for the host Redmen in NBC play. Sam Lehr picked up 13 points for Otsego.

LIBERTY CENTER 50, BOWLING GREEN 18

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — Emerson Gray scored 11 points as host Liberty Center topped Bowling Green in a nonleague game.

BRYAN 67, DEFIANCE 28

BRYAN, Ohio — Reese Grothaus scored 15 points as the Golden Bears won a home nonleague contest.

EVERGREEN 34, DELTA 33

METAMORA, Ohio — Lucy Serna scored 14 points for the host Vikings in a designated nonleague victory. Grace Munger and Sophia Burres each had 10 points for Delta.

TINORA 46, WAUSEON 44

WAUSEON — Liv Mueller and Nova Okuley each had 14 points for Tinora. Mackenzie Stasa scored 13 points for Wauseon.

DANBURY 52, OTTAWA HILLS 27

Maria Maringer and Kamil Stephens had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Danbury (5-3).

PETTISVILLE 52, EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 15

Leah Beck had a game-high 12 points as the visiting Blackbirds earned a nonleague win.

CONVOY CRESTVIEW 45, LIBERTY-BENTON 36

CONVOY, Ohio — Karris Willow’s 14 points and nine rebounds led Liberty-Benton, which fell to 8-1 overall.

HILLTOP 62, FAYETTE 26

FAYETTE, Ohio — Libbie Baker scored 40 points as the visiting Cadets topped Fayette. Mia Hancock put in 11 points for Hilltop.

IDA 41, WHITEFORD 38

OTTAWA LAKE — Jessica Schram scored 24 points as Ida topped Whiteford. Jessica Ulery paced the host Bobcats with 13 points.