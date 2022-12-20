Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday. All westbound lanes of I-96 at Telegraph in Wayne County remains closed due to an accident. The left shoulder and left lane of eastbound I-696 at Woodward...
Tv20detroit.com
Nonprofit working to get unsheltered people into shelters during storm
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a winter storm brought heavy winds, bitter cold temperatures and shut down schools and offices throughout metro Detroit, a team of volunteers braved the cold to find people unsheltered. Motor City Mitten Mission is based in St. Clair Shores in Macomb County....
Tv20detroit.com
An electric road charging system is coming to Michigan!
(WXYZ) — Range anxiety is a real issue among EV drivers and finding a charger or supercharger can sometimes be a scavenger hunt. Just ask James Marbury, he drives a Tesla for Uber. "You still have to be mindful of the charge," he said. So day to day it's...
Tv20detroit.com
Here's how to track snowplows clearing roads in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to dump a few inches of snow to more than 6" in some spots of metro Detroit on Friday and Saturday. The storm is also bringing cold temperatures with below-zero wind chills, meaning the roads are slick and snow-covered throughout the area.
Tv20detroit.com
What it means to be under a snow emergency
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Before the snow begins to fall, cities across metro Detroit are declaring snow emergencies. As of Thursday evening, 15 snow emergencies have been declared in our area that all begin at varying times. We have a list of snow emergencies in Southeast Michigan and metro Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm has settled into southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
A few thousand outages reported after winter storm in metro Detroit
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ahead of the winter storm, utility companies were preparing for the possibility of widespread outages. However for much of Friday, those outages were few and far between. A few pockets of metro Detroit did get hit with outages including a small area of Hamtramck. “No...
Tv20detroit.com
Ask Dr. Nandi: How to prevent frostbite and signs to look out for
(WXYZ) — The impending snowstorm is bringing with it the coldest temperatures of the season, putting your health and safety at risk. One of the biggest dangers of the subzero weather is frostbite. The bitter cold temperatures increase your risk of experiencing frostbite. That’s when your skin and underlying...
Tv20detroit.com
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
Tv20detroit.com
Where homeless, vulnerable population can go to warm up during frigid temperates
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The winter weather makes this time of year much more difficult for people experiencing homelessness. Warming centers and temporary shelters are open throughout metro Detroit. But what are people to do in areas with limited options?. “This time of the year with it being so cold,...
Tv20detroit.com
DTE prepared for winter storm to knock out power to thousands
Power outages are a big concern on Friday as the combination of wind, ice and extreme temperatures has DTE urging customers to prepare for widespread outages. Wind gusts are expected to hit 50+ mph throughout the day in much of metro Detroit, dropping wind chill temperatures below zero. The company...
Tv20detroit.com
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The judge rejected her claim that problems with some ballot printers were the result of intentional misconduct. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson says in a Saturday decision that there was no clear or convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the election result. Lake says Saturday that she will appeal the ruling. She was among the most vocal 2022 Republicans promoting former President Donald Trump’s election lies. Lake has not joined most of the other election deniers around the country who conceded after losing their races in November.
Comments / 0