Lake City, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Northfield Wrestling No Longer Ranked

The Guillotine Minnesota high school wrestling rankings were updated today and the Northfield Raiders were dropped completely out of the Class AAA rankings. The top stayed the same in the three classes with St. Michael-Albertville, Simley and Jackson County Central maintaining the #1 spots in their classes. Rochester Mayo replaced...
NORTHFIELD, MN
news8000.com

La Crescent’s Cali Esser cuts season short due to injury after 6 years on varsity team

La Cresent-Hokah Senior, Cali Esser has played for 6 years on the varsity basketball team, but has to end her senior year early. Esser first made her varsity debut for the lancers in the 7th grade, an opportunity that she didn’t take lightly, but now as a senior a knee injury that requires surgery is cutting her senior year short and made last night her final game as a lancer.
LA CRESCENT, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22

The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
news8000.com

Sally E. Martin

Sally E. Martin, 83 of La Crosse passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 27, 1939 to Milo A. and Eileen F. (Scharpf) Koula. On April 19, 1958 Sally married R. Douglas Martin and they celebrated over 56 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 14, 2014.
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
news8000.com

ALERT NIGHT: Increasing Winds, Blowing Snow & Dangerous Wind Chills -Bill Graul

We are done with the snow (Phase 1) with this winter storm… but now comes stronger winds (Phase 2) and dangerously cold wind chills (Phase 3). As for the snow, most locations in the News 8 viewing area saw snow totals in the 3″ to 7″ range. The official total at the La Crosse airport was 3.3″. The snow was very dry/powdery/fluffy, which will make it easy to blow it around.
LA CROSSE, WI
boreal.org

So Minnesota: Department 56

Department 56, a Christmas tradition found in homes around the world started right here in Minnesota. Back in the 1970’s a talented floral designer worked for Bachman’s named Ed Bazinet. During a holiday dinner with friends in Stillwater, Bazinet admired the decorations in the river town. Bazinet began...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified

A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle bursts into flames on I-35E in Mendota Heights, driver arrested

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist showed signs of impairment following a vehicle fire in Mendota Heights Sunday morning.Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the car burst into flames shortly after 4 a.m. in a ditch off of Interstate 35E near Highway 62. The fire was put out by emergency responders in about 30 minutes.According to the state patrol, it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no injuries. The state patrol says the driver "showed signs of impairment" and was then processed for driving while impaired. 
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
Y-105FM

Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway

(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
CALEDONIA, MN

