Northfield Wrestling No Longer Ranked
The Guillotine Minnesota high school wrestling rankings were updated today and the Northfield Raiders were dropped completely out of the Class AAA rankings. The top stayed the same in the three classes with St. Michael-Albertville, Simley and Jackson County Central maintaining the #1 spots in their classes. Rochester Mayo replaced...
La Crescent’s Cali Esser cuts season short due to injury after 6 years on varsity team
La Cresent-Hokah Senior, Cali Esser has played for 6 years on the varsity basketball team, but has to end her senior year early. Esser first made her varsity debut for the lancers in the 7th grade, an opportunity that she didn’t take lightly, but now as a senior a knee injury that requires surgery is cutting her senior year short and made last night her final game as a lancer.
Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22
The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Sally E. Martin
Sally E. Martin, 83 of La Crosse passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 27, 1939 to Milo A. and Eileen F. (Scharpf) Koula. On April 19, 1958 Sally married R. Douglas Martin and they celebrated over 56 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 14, 2014.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Hudson's Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse shares brunch options
On Thursday's WCCO Mid-Morning show, we had the owners of Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse, Amy and Jethro Lund.Their Hudson, Wisconsin restaurant features lots of brunch options.Click here for more information.
ALERT NIGHT: Increasing Winds, Blowing Snow & Dangerous Wind Chills -Bill Graul
We are done with the snow (Phase 1) with this winter storm… but now comes stronger winds (Phase 2) and dangerously cold wind chills (Phase 3). As for the snow, most locations in the News 8 viewing area saw snow totals in the 3″ to 7″ range. The official total at the La Crosse airport was 3.3″. The snow was very dry/powdery/fluffy, which will make it easy to blow it around.
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
Community members call downtown Spring Grove structure fire ‘devastating’
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. Community members say what started as a small fire above the True Value Auto Store in downtown Spring Grove spread quickly. Fire crews and mutual aid fought the fire since 3 p.m. Thursday. Nearly seven hours later, the flames were still...
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
So Minnesota: Department 56
Department 56, a Christmas tradition found in homes around the world started right here in Minnesota. Back in the 1970’s a talented floral designer worked for Bachman’s named Ed Bazinet. During a holiday dinner with friends in Stillwater, Bazinet admired the decorations in the river town. Bazinet began...
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified
A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
Vehicle bursts into flames on I-35E in Mendota Heights, driver arrested
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist showed signs of impairment following a vehicle fire in Mendota Heights Sunday morning.Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the car burst into flames shortly after 4 a.m. in a ditch off of Interstate 35E near Highway 62. The fire was put out by emergency responders in about 30 minutes.According to the state patrol, it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no injuries. The state patrol says the driver "showed signs of impairment" and was then processed for driving while impaired.
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
