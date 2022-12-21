Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
EAGLE CORNER: Students forge new, different community connections at middle school
It’s Wednesday after school, and the hallways at Brown County Middle School have students going door to door notifying teachers of pizza in the Makerspace. The “Mod” club was celebrating together with a pizza party. This club was dreamed up by a student who loves game modding. He worked to get a sponsor and to locate computers which would work for this purpose.
bcdemocrat.com
WINTER WEATHER: Local closures due to incoming weather, Dec. 22-23; find local warming centers
Brown County is buckling down for an incoming winter storm, set to arrive tonight, Dec. 22 and carry through tomorrow, Dec. 23. In light of the forecast for this weekend, our office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. We’ll be working from home, available via email at [email protected] We’ll be open Thursday, Dec. 22, until 4 p.m.
bcdemocrat.com
Music center welcomes first-ever trio to win ‘The Voice’ competition
It was announced last week that the Brown County Music Center will welcome Girl Named Tom to the stage on Friday, March 17. The group is the first-ever trio to win NBC’s The Voice in 2021. The small-town sibling trio Girl Named Tom “seeks to create harmony in a...
bcdemocrat.com
‘A huge opportunity’: Funds awarded to support new radio systems for local fire departments
Local fire departments will soon be using new emergency radios thanks to grants and donations from local and federal organizations. County-wide, all six fire departments offer the same services including protecting lives and property through fire prevention and education, fire and rescue response, and the provision of emergency medical aid.
bcdemocrat.com
Town OK’s ordinance for town utility rate adjustment requests; Document includes state codes as guidance for customers
If a running hose or leaky faucet causes a high water bill from the Town of Nashville Utilities, as of Dec. 15 customers will find that some changes have been made if they want an adjustment. At its meeting last week the Nashville Town Council voted unanimously to pass an...
Comments / 0