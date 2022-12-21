ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

bcdemocrat.com

EAGLE CORNER: Students forge new, different community connections at middle school

It’s Wednesday after school, and the hallways at Brown County Middle School have students going door to door notifying teachers of pizza in the Makerspace. The “Mod” club was celebrating together with a pizza party. This club was dreamed up by a student who loves game modding. He worked to get a sponsor and to locate computers which would work for this purpose.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WRTV

Friends search for missing Avon man

Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
AVON, IN
WIBC.com

Miller Poultry Donates Tons to Gleaners Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS – Even with the threat of severe winter weather, one Hoosier business made a major donation to help those in need this holiday season. Miller Poultry donated about seven tons of food to Indy’s Gleaners Food Bank Thursday afternoon. This is a tradition for the company. Poultry...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .

Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
korncountry.com

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
GREENWOOD, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Kirk Cameron story hour at Indianapolis Public Library elicits dispute over diversity

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) is responding after actor Kirk Cameron claimed the library initially denied to host a story hour due to his skin color and religious beliefs.  Cameron is currently promoting his new children’s book, “As We Grow,” described as an illustrated book chronicling the life of a tree while teaching […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

