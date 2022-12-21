VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.

DECATUR COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO