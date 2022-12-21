Read full article on original website
EAGLE CORNER: Students forge new, different community connections at middle school
It’s Wednesday after school, and the hallways at Brown County Middle School have students going door to door notifying teachers of pizza in the Makerspace. The “Mod” club was celebrating together with a pizza party. This club was dreamed up by a student who loves game modding. He worked to get a sponsor and to locate computers which would work for this purpose.
1987: Avon school bus driver goes the extra mile as educator, mentor, and friend
For more than three decades, Helen McSchooler connected with and mentored the students she transported around Hendricks County.
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
WINTER WEATHER: Local closures due to incoming weather, Dec. 22-23; find local warming centers
Brown County is buckling down for an incoming winter storm, set to arrive tonight, Dec. 22 and carry through tomorrow, Dec. 23. In light of the forecast for this weekend, our office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. We’ll be working from home, available via email at [email protected] We’ll be open Thursday, Dec. 22, until 4 p.m.
Miller Poultry Donates Tons to Gleaners Food Bank
INDIANAPOLIS – Even with the threat of severe winter weather, one Hoosier business made a major donation to help those in need this holiday season. Miller Poultry donated about seven tons of food to Indy’s Gleaners Food Bank Thursday afternoon. This is a tradition for the company. Poultry...
Central Indiana counties opening up warming stations for those in need
As extreme cold weather reaches central Indiana this week, several counties are opening locations as warming stations for those without a source of heat from the temperatures.
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
‘Twas the storm before Christmas . . .
Are you ready for a white Christmas, Hamilton County? Ready or not …. Hamilton County’s Hometown Meteorologist Paul Poteet is hot on the case of this cold blast, and the Reporter is here to keep you informed so you can be prepared. As of late Tuesday evening, only a...
‘A huge opportunity’: Funds awarded to support new radio systems for local fire departments
Local fire departments will soon be using new emergency radios thanks to grants and donations from local and federal organizations. County-wide, all six fire departments offer the same services including protecting lives and property through fire prevention and education, fire and rescue response, and the provision of emergency medical aid.
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
"Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering."
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
Indiana Man Shoots, Partially Dismembers Father Thinking He was Robot Replacement
Mitchell, Indiana had a shock as an Indiana man, 53, got 10 criminal charges that includes shooting his father dead and carving up the body leaving the corpse on the lawn, reported True Crime Daily. Last Tuesday, December 20 at exactly 6:05 pm when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
12/22/22: Single vehicle crash on Cass County Road 400 West north of US 24
Last Updated on December 23, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m. Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a vehicle fire on County Road 400 West north of US 24. Sergeant Joe Gentile responded to the crash along with...
Kirk Cameron story hour at Indianapolis Public Library elicits dispute over diversity
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) is responding after actor Kirk Cameron claimed the library initially denied to host a story hour due to his skin color and religious beliefs. Cameron is currently promoting his new children’s book, “As We Grow,” described as an illustrated book chronicling the life of a tree while teaching […]
